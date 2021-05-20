Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Glacial Methacrylic Acid, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Glacial Methacrylic Acid industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Opes International Ltd

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Southampton, UK

BASF SE

Lucite International

Brancotex

Zhejiang Union Chemicals Industry

MITSUBISHI Gas Chemical

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries AG

Cadence Chemical

By Type:

>98% pure

>99% pure

By Application:

Paints and Coatings

Textile

Leather

Paper Manufacture

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Glacial Methacrylic Acid Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 >98% pure

1.2.2 >99% pure

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Paints and Coatings

1.3.2 Textile

1.3.3 Leather

1.3.4 Paper Manufacture

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Analysis

3.1 United States Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Analysis

5.1 China Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Analysis

8.1 India Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Opes International Ltd

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Opes International Ltd Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Opes International Ltd Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.2 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.3 Southampton, UK

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Southampton, UK Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Southampton, UK Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.4 BASF SE

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 BASF SE Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 BASF SE Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.5 Lucite International

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Lucite International Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Lucite International Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.6 Brancotex

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Brancotex Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Brancotex Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.7 Zhejiang Union Chemicals Industry

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Zhejiang Union Chemicals Industry Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Zhejiang Union Chemicals Industry Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.8 MITSUBISHI Gas Chemical

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 MITSUBISHI Gas Chemical Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 MITSUBISHI Gas Chemical Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.9 Dow Chemical Company

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Dow Chemical Company Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Dow Chemical Company Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.10 Evonik Industries AG

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Evonik Industries AG Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Evonik Industries AG Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region

11.11 Cadence Chemical

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Cadence Chemical Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Cadence Chemical Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Value and Growth Rat

….….Continued

