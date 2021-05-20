Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Glacial Methacrylic Acid, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Glacial Methacrylic Acid industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Opes International Ltd
Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
Southampton, UK
BASF SE
Lucite International
Brancotex
Zhejiang Union Chemicals Industry
MITSUBISHI Gas Chemical
Dow Chemical Company
Evonik Industries AG
Cadence Chemical
By Type:
>98% pure
>99% pure
By Application:
Paints and Coatings
Textile
Leather
Paper Manufacture
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Glacial Methacrylic Acid Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 >98% pure
1.2.2 >99% pure
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Paints and Coatings
1.3.2 Textile
1.3.3 Leather
1.3.4 Paper Manufacture
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Analysis
3.1 United States Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Analysis
5.1 China Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Analysis
8.1 India Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Opes International Ltd
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Opes International Ltd Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Opes International Ltd Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region
11.2 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region
11.3 Southampton, UK
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Southampton, UK Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Southampton, UK Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region
11.4 BASF SE
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 BASF SE Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 BASF SE Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region
11.5 Lucite International
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Lucite International Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Lucite International Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region
11.6 Brancotex
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Brancotex Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Brancotex Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region
11.7 Zhejiang Union Chemicals Industry
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Zhejiang Union Chemicals Industry Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Zhejiang Union Chemicals Industry Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region
11.8 MITSUBISHI Gas Chemical
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 MITSUBISHI Gas Chemical Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 MITSUBISHI Gas Chemical Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region
11.9 Dow Chemical Company
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Dow Chemical Company Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Dow Chemical Company Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region
11.10 Evonik Industries AG
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Evonik Industries AG Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Evonik Industries AG Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region
11.11 Cadence Chemical
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Cadence Chemical Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Cadence Chemical Glacial Methacrylic Acid Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Glacial Methacrylic Acid Value and Growth Rat
….….Continued
