Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Gas phase filtration Media, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Gas phase filtration Media industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

MayAir Group plc

AAF Flanders

Koch Filter Corporation (Jhonson Controls)

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Clarcor Inc. (Parker Hannifin Corporation)

Dafco Filtration Group

Freudenberg Group

Purafil, Inc. (Filtration Group Corporation)

Pure Air Filtration, LLC

Camfil Farr

By Type:

Activated Carbon

Potassium Permanganate

Others

By Application:

Airport

Commercial Buildings

Data Center

Education

Healthcare

Hospitality

Museums/Archives

Water/Wastewater Facilities

Pulp and Paper

Petrochemical (Oil & Gas)

Specialty Chemical and Gas

Metals and Mining

Semiconductor & Disk/Display

Consumer Air Purifiers

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of content :

1 Market Overview

1.1 Gas phase filtration Media Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Activated Carbon

1.2.2 Potassium Permanganate

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Airport

1.3.2 Commercial Buildings

1.3.3 Data Center

1.3.4 Education

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Hospitality

1.3.7 Museums/Archives

1.3.8 Water/Wastewater Facilities

1.3.9 Pulp and Paper

1.3.10 Petrochemical (Oil & Gas)

1.3.11 Specialty Chemical and Gas

1.3.12 Metals and Mining

1.3.13 Semiconductor & Disk/Display

1.3.14 Consumer Air Purifiers

1.3.15 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Gas phase filtration Media Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Gas phase filtration Media Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Gas phase filtration Media Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Gas phase filtration Media Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Gas phase filtration Media Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Gas phase filtration Media (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Gas phase filtration Media Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Gas phase filtration Media Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Gas phase filtration Media (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Gas phase filtration Media Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Gas phase filtration Media Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Gas phase filtration Media (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Gas phase filtration Media Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Gas phase filtration Media Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Gas phase filtration Media Market Analysis

3.1 United States Gas phase filtration Media Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Gas phase filtration Media Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Gas phase filtration Media Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Gas phase filtration Media Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Gas phase filtration Media Market Analysis

5.1 China Gas phase filtration Media Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Gas phase filtration Media Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Gas phase filtration Media Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Gas phase filtration Media Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Gas phase filtration Media Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Gas phase filtration Media Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Gas phase filtration Media Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

