The Global market for Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Shanghai Richen

Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech

Bloomage Freda Biopharm

Kyowa Hakko

Sekisui Chemical

Pharma Foods International

Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical

Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech

Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs

Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical

Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology

By Type:

Chemical Synthesis

Biological Fermentation

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals & Health

Animal Feeds

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1.1 Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Chemical Synthesis

1.2.2 Biological Fermentation

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Food & Beverage

1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals & Health

1.3.3 Animal Feeds

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Market Analysis

3.1 United States Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Consumption and Value An

….continued

