Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Frac Sand, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Frac Sand industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Hi-Crush Partners Lp
Victory Nickel
Alpine Silica
Report
Emerge Energy Services Lp
Badger Mining Corporation
Carbo Ceramics
U.S Silica
Preferred SandsGlobal Frac Sand Industry Market Research
Sil Industrial Minerals
Chieftain Sand
Smart Sand Inc.
Covia Holdings Corporation
Pioneer
Source Energy Services
Di-Corp
Chongqing Changjiang
By Type:
Northern White
Brady Brown Sand
By Application:
Oil Exploitation
Natural Gas Exploration
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Frac Sand Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Northern White
1.2.2 Brady Brown Sand
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Oil Exploitation
1.3.2 Natural Gas Exploration
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Frac Sand Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Frac Sand Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Frac Sand Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
….continued
