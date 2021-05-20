The Global market for Foundry Coke is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Foundry Coke, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Foundry Coke industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
ArcelorMittal Poland
Henan Shenhuo
Shandong Sunshine Focal Electric
NalonChem
CARBO-KOKS
Italiana Coke
Shanxi Huifeng Xingye Group
GR RESOURCE
Shanxi Coking Coal Group
Weifang Shengheng New Energy
Nippon Coke and Engineering
Shandong Coking Group
ABC Coke (Drummond)
Shanxi Antai
Erie Coke
Jiangsu Surun Highcarbon
Walter Energy
OKK
Shanxi Qinxin
By Type:
Ash Content 8%
8% ≤ Ash Content ≤ 10%
Ash Content ≥10%
By Application:
Machinery Casting
Material Treatment
Smelting industry
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1.1 Foundry Coke Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Ash Content 8%
1.2.2 8% ≤ Ash Content ≤ 10%
1.2.3 Ash Content ≥10%
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Machinery Casting
1.3.2 Material Treatment
1.3.3 Smelting industry
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Foundry Coke Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Foundry Coke Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Foundry Coke Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Foundry Coke Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Foundry Coke Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Foundry Coke (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Foundry Coke Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Foundry Coke Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Foundry Coke (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Foundry Coke Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Foundry Coke Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Foundry Coke (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Foundry Coke Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Foundry Coke Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Foundry Coke Market Analysis
3.1 United States Foundry Coke Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Foundry Coke Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Foundry Coke Consumption Structure by Application
….continued
