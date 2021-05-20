Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Forging Brass, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Forging Brass industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Elecmat

Sriram Industries

BuntyLLC

Mueller Brass

Baforging

Jasmin Brass Industries

Deeco Metals

Be-allbrassindustrial

GATONBRASS

Patel Engineering

By Type:

Containing 5% zinc

Containing 10% zinc

Containing 15% zinc

Containing 20% zinc

By Application:

Electrical

Transportation

Mining

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Forging Brass Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Containing 5% zinc

1.2.2 Containing 10% zinc

1.2.3 Containing 15% zinc

1.2.4 Containing 20% zinc

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Electrical

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Forging Brass Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Forging Brass Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Forging Brass Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Forging Brass Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Forging Brass Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Forging Brass (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Forging Brass Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Forging Brass Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Forging Brass (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Forging Brass Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Forging Brass Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Forging Brass (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Forging Brass Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Forging Brass Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Forging Brass Market Analysis

3.1 United States Forging Brass Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Forging Brass Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Forging Brass Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Forging Brass Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Forging Brass Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Forging Brass Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Forging Brass Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Forging Brass Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Forging Brass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Forging Brass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Forging Brass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Forging Brass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Forging Brass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Forging Brass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Forging Brass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Forging Brass Market Analysis

5.1 China Forging Brass Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Forging Brass Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Forging Brass Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Forging Brass Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Forging Brass Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Forging Brass Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Forging Brass Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Forging Brass Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Forging Brass Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Forging Brass Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Forging Brass Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Forging Brass Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Forging Brass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Forging Brass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Forging Brass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Forging Brass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Forging Brass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Forging Brass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Forging Brass Market Analysis

8.1 India Forging Brass Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Forging Brass Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Forging Brass Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Forging Brass Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Forging Brass Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Forging Brass Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Forging Brass Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Forging Brass Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Forging Brass Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Forging Brass Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Forging Brass Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Forging Brass Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Forging Brass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Forging Brass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Forging Brass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Forging Brass Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

….….Continued

