Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Foam, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Foam industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
CertainTeed Corporation
Sekisui Alveo B.V.
Sealed Air Corporation
Rhino Linings Corporation
Arkema
Zotefoams Plc.
UFP Technologies
Borealis
Lapolla Industries Inc.
The Dow Chemical Company
Kaneka Corporation
Albemarle
Armacell International S.A
BASF SE
Bayer Material Science
Recticel
By Type:
Polyethylene
Polyurethane
Other Materials
By Application:
Building & Construction
Packaging
Automotive
Furniture & Bedding
Footwear
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table Of Contain:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Foam Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Polyethylene
1.2.2 Polyurethane
1.2.3 Other Materials
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Building & Construction
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Furniture & Bedding
1.3.5 Footwear
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Foam Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Foam Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Foam Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Foam Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Foam Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Foam (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Foam Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Foam Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Foam (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Foam Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Foam Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Foam (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Foam Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Foam Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Foam Market Analysis
3.1 United States Foam Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Foam Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Foam Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Foam Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Foam Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Foam Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Foam Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Foam Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Foam Market Analysis
5.1 China Foam Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Foam Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Foam Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Foam Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Foam Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Foam Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Foam Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Foam Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Foam Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Foam Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Foam Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Foam Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Foam Market Analysis
8.1 India Foam Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Foam Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Foam Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Foam Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Foam Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Foam Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Foam Consumption Structure by Application
…continued
