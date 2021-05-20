Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Firefighting Foam, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Firefighting Foam industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

National Foam

Dr. Sthamer

SFFECO Global

Kerr Fire

DIC Corporation

Johnson Controls International Plc.

The Solberg Company

Eau&Feu

Angus Fire

By Type:

AFFF

AR-AFFF

PF

Synthetic Detergent Foam

Others

By Application:

Aviation

Oil & Gas

Marine

Mining

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Firefighting Foam Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 AFFF

1.2.2 AR-AFFF

1.2.3 PF

1.2.4 Synthetic Detergent Foam

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Aviation

1.3.2 Oil & Gas

1.3.3 Marine

1.3.4 Mining

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Firefighting Foam Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Firefighting Foam Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Firefighting Foam Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Firefighting Foam Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Firefighting Foam Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Firefighting Foam (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Firefighting Foam Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Firefighting Foam Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Firefighting Foam (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Firefighting Foam Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Firefighting Foam Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Firefighting Foam (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Firefighting Foam Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Firefighting Foam Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Firefighting Foam Market Analysis

3.1 United States Firefighting Foam Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Firefighting Foam Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Firefighting Foam Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Firefighting Foam Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Firefighting Foam Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Firefighting Foam Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Firefighting Foam Market Analysis

5.1 China Firefighting Foam Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Firefighting Foam Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Firefighting Foam Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Firefighting Foam Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Firefighting Foam Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Firefighting Foam Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Firefighting Foam Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Firefighting Foam Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Firefighting Foam Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Firefighting Foam Market Analysis

8.1 India Firefighting Foam Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Firefighting Foam Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Firefighting Foam Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Firefighting Foam Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Firefighting Foam Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Firefighting Foam Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Firefighting Foam Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Firefighting Foam Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Firefighting Foam Consumption Volume by Major Countries

….continued

