Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Beijing New Building Material
Knauf Insulation
CSR Limited
Manson Insulation
Pacor
Beijing Beipao Plastics
Owens Corning
CERTAINTEED
Hebei Huamei Group.
CMI Specialty Insulation
Armacell International
By Type:
FSK
ASJ
By Application:
Commercial
Residential
Industrial
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of content :
1 Market Overview
1.1 Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 FSK
1.2.2 ASJ
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Commercial
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Industrial
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Market Analysis
3.1 United States Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Market Analysis
5.1 China Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Market Analysis
8.1 India Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Fiberglass Rigid Board Insulation Consumption Structure by Application
….continued
