May 20, 2021
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Expandable Polystyrene, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Expandable Polystyrene industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
SH Energy & Chemical
IRPC Public Company Limited
BASF
NOVA Chemicals
Taita Chemical
Synthos
Flint Hills
INEOS
Sekisui Plastics
Kaneka Corporation
Eni
Sunpor Kunststoff
Sunde Group
Total Petrochemicals
VIETNAM Polystyrene
Eastchem
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Polioles S.A. De C.V
LG Chem
Ming Dih Industry

By Type:
White Expanded Polystyrene
Grey Expanded Polystyrene
Black Expanded Polystyrene

By Application:
Building and Construction
Packaging
Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain

Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027https://themarketeagle.com/

By wiseguyreports

