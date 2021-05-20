Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Extruded Polystyrene Insulation, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Extruded Polystyrene Insulation industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Bayer Material Science
BASF
Kingspan
Evonik Industries
Knauf Insulation
ITW Insulation Systems
Saint-Gobain
The Dow Chemical
Honeywell International
By Type:
Civil Grade
Military Grade
By Application:
Residential Construction
Non-Residential Construction
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Civil Grade
1.2.2 Military Grade
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Residential Construction
1.3.2 Non-Residential Construction
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Insulation (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Insulation (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Insulation (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Market Analysis
3.1 United States Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Market Analysis
5.1 China Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Market Analysis
8.1 India Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Extruded Polystyrene Insulation Consumption Volume from 2
….continued
