Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Abriso
Kingspan
The Dow Chemical
SOPREMA GROUP
BASF
Owens Corning
Etex Group NV
URSA
Knauf
ACH Foam Technologies
By Type:
Conventional Type
High Insulation Type
By Application:
Wall Heat Preservation
Roof Heat Preservation
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Conventional Type
1.2.2 High Insulation Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Wall Heat Preservation
1.3.2 Roof Heat Preservation
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Analysis
3.1 United States Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Analysis
5.1 China Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Analysis
8.1 India Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Extruded Polystyrene Foam (XPS) Insulation Board Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Abriso
….continued
