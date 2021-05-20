Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Oriental Union Chemical

Dow Chemical Company

INEOS

Shell

NAN YA PLASTICS

Sinopec Group

BASF

Huntsman

Eastman

SABIC

Reliance Industries

Sinopec

By Type:

Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

Diethylene Glycol (DEG)

Triethylene Glycol (TEG)

By Application:

Industrial

Cosmetics

Automotive (Antifreeze)

Aerospace & Defense

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

1.2.2 Diethylene Glycol (DEG)

1.2.3 Triethylene Glycol (TEG)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Industrial

1.3.2 Cosmetics

1.3.3 Automotive (Antifreeze)

1.3.4 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Analysis

3.1 United States Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Analysis

5.1 China Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Analysis

8.1 India Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Oriental Union Chemical

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Oriental Union Chemical Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Oriental Union Chemical Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales by Region

11.2 Dow Chemical Company

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Dow Chemical Company Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Dow Chemical Company Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales by Region

11.3 INEOS

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 INEOS Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 INEOS Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales by Region

11.4 Shell

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Shell Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Shell Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales by Region

11.5 NAN YA PLASTICS

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 NAN YA PLASTICS Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 NAN YA PLASTICS Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales by Region

11.6 Sinopec Group

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Sinopec Group Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Sinopec Group Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales by Region

11.7 BASF

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 BASF Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 BASF Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales by Region

11.8 Huntsman

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Huntsman Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Huntsman Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales by Region

11.9 Eastman

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Eastman Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Eastman Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales by Region

11.10 SABIC

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 SABIC Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 SABIC Ethylene Glycol (Cas 107211) Sales by Region

11.11 Dow Chemical Company

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

….….Continued

