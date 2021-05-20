Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Petroliam Nasional Berhad

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Lukoil Oil Company

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Chevron Corporation

Statoil ASA; Nalco Champion

Sinopec

ExxonMobil Corporation

Praxair Technology Inc.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

BP plc

By Type:

Surfactants

Polymers

Alkaline Chemicals

Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) Formulations

Foamers

Others

By Application:

Onshore

Offshore

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of content:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Surfactants

1.2.2 Polymers

1.2.3 Alkaline Chemicals

1.2.4 Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) Formulations

1.2.5 Foamers

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Onshore

1.3.2 Offshore

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis

3.1 United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis

5.1 China Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis

8.1 India Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Petroliam Nasional Berhad

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Petroliam Nasional Berhad Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Petroliam Nasional Berhad Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region

11.2 Cenovus Energy Inc.

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Cenovus Energy Inc. Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Cenovus Energy Inc. Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region

11.3 Lukoil Oil Company

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Lukoil Oil Company Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Lukoil Oil Company Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region

11.4 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region

11.5 Royal Dutch Shell plc

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Royal Dutch Shell plc Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Royal Dutch Shell plc Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region

11.6 Chevron Corporation

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Chevron Corporation Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Chevron Corporation Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region

11.7 Statoil ASA; Nalco Champion

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Statoil ASA; Nalco Champion Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Statoil ASA; Nalco Champion Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region

11.8 Sinopec

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Sinopec Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Sinopec Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region

11.9 ExxonMobil Corporation

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 ExxonMobil Corporation Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 ExxonMobil Corporation Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region

11.10 Praxair Technology Inc.

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Praxair Technology Inc. Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Praxair Technology Inc. Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region

11.11 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region

11.12 BP plc

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 BP plc Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 BP plc Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Picture

Table Product Specifications of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) by Type in 2019

Table Types of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

Figure Surfactants Picture

Figure Polymers Picture

Figure Alkaline Chemicals Picture

Figure Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) Formulations Picture

Figure Foamers Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Table Application of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

Figure Onshore Picture

Figure Offshore Picture

Figure United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Germany Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure UK Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure France Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Italy Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Spain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Poland Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Russia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure China Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Japan Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Southeast Asia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Indonesia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Thailand Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Philippines Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Malaysia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Singapore Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Vietnam Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure India Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Brazil Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure GCC Countries Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Saudi Arabia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure United Arab Emirates Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Qatar Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Bahrain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Table Emerging and Growing Market of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

Table Industry Limitations

Table Opportunities and Development Trends

Figure Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

Figure Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

Figure Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

Table Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Figure Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Figure Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Table Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Figure Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

Figure United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

Table United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Type

Table United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Structure by Application

Figure Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Figure Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)

….continued

