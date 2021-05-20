Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Petroliam Nasional Berhad
Cenovus Energy Inc.
Lukoil Oil Company
Petroleo Brasileiro S.A
Royal Dutch Shell plc
Chevron Corporation
Statoil ASA; Nalco Champion
Sinopec
ExxonMobil Corporation
Praxair Technology Inc.
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP
BP plc
By Type:
Surfactants
Polymers
Alkaline Chemicals
Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) Formulations
Foamers
Others
By Application:
Onshore
Offshore
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of content:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Surfactants
1.2.2 Polymers
1.2.3 Alkaline Chemicals
1.2.4 Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) Formulations
1.2.5 Foamers
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Onshore
1.3.2 Offshore
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis
3.1 United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis
5.1 China Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis
8.1 India Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Petroliam Nasional Berhad
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Petroliam Nasional Berhad Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Petroliam Nasional Berhad Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region
11.2 Cenovus Energy Inc.
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Cenovus Energy Inc. Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Cenovus Energy Inc. Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region
11.3 Lukoil Oil Company
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Lukoil Oil Company Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Lukoil Oil Company Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region
11.4 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Petroleo Brasileiro S.A Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region
11.5 Royal Dutch Shell plc
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Royal Dutch Shell plc Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Royal Dutch Shell plc Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region
11.6 Chevron Corporation
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Chevron Corporation Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Chevron Corporation Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region
11.7 Statoil ASA; Nalco Champion
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Statoil ASA; Nalco Champion Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Statoil ASA; Nalco Champion Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region
11.8 Sinopec
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Sinopec Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Sinopec Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region
11.9 ExxonMobil Corporation
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 ExxonMobil Corporation Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 ExxonMobil Corporation Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region
11.10 Praxair Technology Inc.
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Praxair Technology Inc. Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Praxair Technology Inc. Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region
11.11 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region
11.12 BP plc
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 BP plc Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 BP plc Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027
Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027
Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027
Figure Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Picture
Table Product Specifications of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) by Type in 2019
Table Types of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)
Figure Surfactants Picture
Figure Polymers Picture
Figure Alkaline Chemicals Picture
Figure Alkali-Surfactant-Polymer (ASP) Formulations Picture
Figure Foamers Picture
Figure Others Picture
Figure Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Table Application of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)
Figure Onshore Picture
Figure Offshore Picture
Figure United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Germany Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure UK Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure France Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Italy Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Spain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Poland Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Russia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure China Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Japan Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Southeast Asia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Indonesia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Thailand Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Philippines Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Malaysia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Singapore Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Vietnam Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure India Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Brazil Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure GCC Countries Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Saudi Arabia Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure United Arab Emirates Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Qatar Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Bahrain Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Table Emerging and Growing Market of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)
Table Industry Limitations
Table Opportunities and Development Trends
Figure Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
Figure Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
Figure Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
Table Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Figure Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Figure Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
Table Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
Figure Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
Figure United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)
Table United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Volume by Type
Table United States Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption Structure by Application
Figure Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Consumption and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)
Figure Europe Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Sales Price Analysis (2015-2020)
….continued
