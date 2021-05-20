Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Electronic Gases, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Electronic Gases industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

SCI Analytical

Coregas

Electronic Fluorocarbons

Messer

Air Products

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals

Yingde Gases

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Praxair

Maine

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Airgas

Iwatani

Suzhou Jinhong Gas

Air Liquide

Linde

Showa Denko

Hangzhou Hangyang

By Type:

Xenon

Krypton

Nitrogen

Argon

Silane

Ammonia

Methane

Others

By Application:

Electronics & Semiconductors

Analytical & Calibration

Refrigeration

Medical & Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Electronic Gases Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Xenon

1.2.2 Krypton

1.2.3 Nitrogen

1.2.4 Argon

1.2.5 Silane

1.2.6 Ammonia

1.2.7 Methane

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Electronics & Semiconductors

1.3.2 Analytical & Calibration

1.3.3 Refrigeration

1.3.4 Medical & Healthcare

1.3.5 Manufacturing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Electronic Gases Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Electronic Gases Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Electronic Gases Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Electronic Gases Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Electronic Gases Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Electronic Gases (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Electronic Gases Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Electronic Gases Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Electronic Gases (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Electronic Gases Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Electronic Gases Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Electronic Gases (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Electronic Gases Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Electronic Gases Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Electronic Gases Market Analysis

3.1 United States Electronic Gases Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Electronic Gases Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Electronic Gases Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Electronic Gases Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Electronic Gases Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Electronic Gases Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Electronic Gases Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Electronic Gases Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Electronic Gases Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Electronic Gases Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Electronic Gases Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Electronic Gases Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Electronic Gases Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Electronic Gases Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Electronic Gases Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Electronic Gases Market Analysis

5.1 China Electronic Gases Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Electronic Gases Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Electronic Gases Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Electronic Gases Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Electronic Gases Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Electronic Gases Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Electronic Gases Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Electronic Gases Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Electronic Gases Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Electronic Gases Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Electronic Gases Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Electronic Gases Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Electronic Gases Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Electronic Gases Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Electronic Gases Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Electronic Gases Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

