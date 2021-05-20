Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Diethanolamine(Dea), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Diethanolamine(Dea) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
BASF
Dow Chemical Company
KH Chemicals
Helm AG
CNGC China North Chemcial Industruies
Jiangsu Yinyan Specialty Chemicals
Maoming Petro-chemcial Shihua
INEOS
Huntsman Corporation
OUCC
AkzoNobel
Nippon Shokubai
By Type:
Ethylene Oxide Ammonia Method
Formaldehyde Cyanohydrin Catalytic Hydrogenation
Chloroethanol Ammonia Method
By Application:
Herbicides
Detergents
Personal Care
Textile Finishing
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of content :
1 Market Overview
1.1 Diethanolamine(Dea) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Ethylene Oxide Ammonia Method
1.2.2 Formaldehyde Cyanohydrin Catalytic Hydrogenation
1.2.3 Chloroethanol Ammonia Method
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Herbicides
1.3.2 Detergents
1.3.3 Personal Care
1.3.4 Textile Finishing
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Diethanolamine(Dea) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Diethanolamine(Dea) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Diethanolamine(Dea) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Diethanolamine(Dea) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Diethanolamine(Dea) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Diethanolamine(Dea) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Diethanolamine(Dea) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Diethanolamine(Dea) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Diethanolamine(Dea) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Diethanolamine(Dea) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Diethanolamine(Dea) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Diethanolamine(Dea) Market Analysis
3.1 United States Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Diethanolamine(Dea) Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Diethanolamine(Dea) Market Analysis
5.1 China Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Diethanolamine(Dea) Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Diethanolamine(Dea) Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Diethanolamine(Dea) Market Analysis
8.1 India Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Diethanolamine(Dea) Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Diethanolamine(Dea) Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Diethanolamine(Dea) Consumption Volume by Type
….continued
