Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

OMNOVA Solutions

Panolam Industries

Formica Group

Wilsonart

ASD

Tafisa

Duropal

RESOPAL

Merino

Kronospan

Royale Touche

Greenlam

By Type:

Organic HPL

Inorganic HPL

By Application:

Residential

Commercial Building

Transportation

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Organic HPL

1.2.2 Inorganic HPL

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial Building

1.3.3 Transportation

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Analysis

3.1 United States Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Analysis

5.1 China Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Analysis

8.1 India Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Decorative High-pressure Laminate (HPL) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

….continued

