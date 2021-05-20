Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION

EXXONMOBIL CHEMICAL

BASF SE (Germany)

EVONIK INDUSTRIES

YPAREX B.V.

E.I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

GEORGIA-PACIFIC CHEMICALS LLC

ASHLAND INC.

By Type:

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

By Application:

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Transportation

Leather & Footwear

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Water-based

1.2.2 Solvent-based

1.2.3 Hot Melt

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Paper & Packaging

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Leather & Footwear

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Market Analysis

3.1 United States Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Market Analysis

5.1 China Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Market Analysis

8.1 India Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL CORPORATION Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Sales by Region

11.2 EXXONMOBIL CHEMICAL

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 EXXONMOBIL CHEMICAL Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 EXXONMOBIL CHEMICAL Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Sales by Region

11.3 BASF SE (Germany)

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 BASF SE (Germany) Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 BASF SE (Germany) Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Sales by Region

11.4 EVONIK INDUSTRIES

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 EVONIK INDUSTRIES Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 EVONIK INDUSTRIES Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Sales by Region

11.5 YPAREX B.V.

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 YPAREX B.V. Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 YPAREX B.V. Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Sales by Region

11.6 E.I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 E.I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 E.I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Sales by Region

11.7 DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Sales by Region

11.8 GEORGIA-PACIFIC CHEMICALS LLC

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 GEORGIA-PACIFIC CHEMICALS LLC Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 GEORGIA-PACIFIC CHEMICALS LLC Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Sales by Region

11.9 ASHLAND INC.

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 ASHLAND INC. Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 ASHLAND INC. Cyclohexyl Cyanoacrylate Sales by Region

…continued

