Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Conductive Adhesive, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Conductive Adhesive industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Epoxy
Dow Corning
TeamChem
Nanjing XILITE
Shanghai Huayi
Foshan Resink
Dongguan New Orient
Rogers Corporation
3M
Creative Materials
Uninwell
Hitachi
SUMITOMO ELECTRIC
ThreeBond
Panacol-Elosol
Henkel
By Type:
Isotropic Conductive Adhesive (ICA).
Anisotropic Conductive Adhesive (ACA)
By Application:
Electronic Packaging
Flat Panel Displays
Fine Pitch Interconnection
Other
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Conductive Adhesive Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Isotropic Conductive Adhesive (ICA).
1.2.2 Anisotropic Conductive Adhesive (ACA)
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Electronic Packaging
1.3.2 Flat Panel Displays
1.3.3 Fine Pitch Interconnection
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Conductive Adhesive Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Conductive Adhesive Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Conductive Adhesive Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Conductive Adhesive Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Conductive Adhesive Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Conductive Adhesive (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Conductive Adhesive Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Conductive Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Conductive Adhesive (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Conductive Adhesive Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Conductive Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Conductive Adhesive (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Conductive Adhesive Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Conductive Adhesive Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Conductive Adhesive Market Analysis
3.1 United States Conductive Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Conductive Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Conductive Adhesive Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Conductive Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Conductive Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Conductive Adhesive Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Conductive Adhesive Market Analysis
5.1 China Conductive Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Conductive Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Conductive Adhesive Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Conductive Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Conductive Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Conductive Adhesive Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Conductive Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Conductive Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Conductive Adhesive Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Conductive Adhesive Market Analysis
8.1 India Conductive Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Conductive Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Conductive Adhesive Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Conductive Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Conductive Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Conductive Adhesive Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Conductive Adhesive Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Conductive Adhesive Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Conductive Adhesive Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Epoxy
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Epoxy Conductive Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Epoxy Conductive Adhesive Sales by Region
11.2 Dow Corning
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Dow Corning Conductive Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Dow Corning Conductive Adhesive Sales by Region
11.3 TeamChem
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 TeamChem Conductive Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 TeamChem Conductive Adhesive Sales by Region
11.4 Nanjing XILITE
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Nanjing XILITE Conductive Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Nanjing XILITE Conductive Adhesive Sales by Region
11.5 Shanghai Huayi
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Shanghai Huayi Conductive Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Shanghai Huayi Conductive Adhesive Sales by Region
11.6 Foshan Resink
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Foshan Resink Conductive Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Foshan Resink Conductive Adhesive Sales by Region
11.7 Dongguan New Orient
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Dongguan New Orient Conductive Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Dongguan New Orient Conductive Adhesive Sales by Region
11.8 Rogers Corporation
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Rogers Corporation Conductive Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Rogers Corporation Conductive Adhesive Sales by Region
11.9 3M
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 3M Conductive Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 3M Conductive Adhesive Sales by Region
11.10 Creative Materials
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Creative Materials Conductive Adhesive Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Creative Materials Conductive Adhesive Sales by Region
11.11 Uninwell
11.11.1 Business Overview
….continued
