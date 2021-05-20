Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Composite, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Composite industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
SGL Group
Teijin
Jushi Group
General Motor Company
Delphi
Solvay
Huntsman Corporation
Owen Corning
Kineco Group
Hexcel Corporation
Cytec Solvay
Toho Co. Ltd.
Mitsubishi
DOW Chemical Company and Johnson Controls Inc.
DU Pont
Gurit.
SGL
BASF
Johns Manville
Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.
Toray Industries
Koninklijke Ten Cate bv
By Type:
Metal Composites
Polymer Composites
Ceramic Matrix Composites
By Application:
Aerospace and Defense
Automotive
Energy Sector
Electronic and Electrical Industry
Construction
Consumer Goods
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Composite Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Metal Composites
1.2.2 Polymer Composites
1.2.3 Ceramic Matrix Composites
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Aerospace and Defense
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Energy Sector
1.3.4 Electronic and Electrical Industry
1.3.5 Construction
1.3.6 Consumer Goods
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Composite Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Composite Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Composite Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Composite Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Composite Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Composite (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Composite Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Composite Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Composite (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Composite Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Composite Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Composite (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Composite Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Composite Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Composite Market Analysis
3.1 United States Composite Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Composite Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Composite Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Composite Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Composite Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Composite Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Composite Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Composite Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Composite Market Analysis
5.1 China Composite Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Composite Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Composite Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Composite Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Composite Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Composite Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Composite Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Composite Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Composite Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Composite Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Composite Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Composite Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Composite Market Analysis
8.1 India Composite Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Composite Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Composite Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Composite Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Composite Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Composite Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Composite Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Composite Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Composite Consumption and Value Analysis
….continued
