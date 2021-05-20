Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Composite, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Composite industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

SGL Group

Teijin

Jushi Group

General Motor Company

Delphi

Solvay

Huntsman Corporation

Owen Corning

Kineco Group

Hexcel Corporation

Cytec Solvay

Toho Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi

DOW Chemical Company and Johnson Controls Inc.

DU Pont

Gurit.

SGL

BASF

Johns Manville

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries

Koninklijke Ten Cate bv

By Type:

Metal Composites

Polymer Composites

Ceramic Matrix Composites

By Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Energy Sector

Electronic and Electrical Industry

Construction

Consumer Goods

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Composite Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Metal Composites

1.2.2 Polymer Composites

1.2.3 Ceramic Matrix Composites

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Energy Sector

1.3.4 Electronic and Electrical Industry

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Consumer Goods

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Composite Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Composite Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Composite Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Composite Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Composite Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Composite (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Composite Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Composite Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Composite (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Composite Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Composite Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Composite (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Composite Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Composite Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Composite Market Analysis

3.1 United States Composite Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Composite Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Composite Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Composite Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Composite Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Composite Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Composite Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Composite Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Composite Market Analysis

5.1 China Composite Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Composite Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Composite Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Composite Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Composite Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Composite Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Composite Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Composite Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Composite Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Composite Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Composite Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Composite Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Composite Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Composite Market Analysis

8.1 India Composite Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Composite Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Composite Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Composite Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Composite Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Composite Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Composite Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Composite Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Composite Consumption and Value Analysis

….continued

