The Global market for Bioplastic Packaging Material is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly X.X% in the next 8 years, and will reach USD X.X million in 2027, from USD X.X million in 2020.

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Bioplastic Packaging Material, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Bioplastic Packaging Material industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Metabolix

Innovia Films

BIOTEC

BASF SE

Biome Technologies PLC

NatureWorks

Novamont S.p.A.

Mitsubishi Plastics

Corbion Purac

Berry Industrial Group

Arkema S.A.

Braskem S.A.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Dow Chemical Company

By Type:

PET

PLA

Starch Blends

Others

By Application:

Plastic Bottles

Food Packaging

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

TABLES OF CONTENTS

1 Market Overview

1.1 Bioplastic Packaging Material Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 PET

1.2.2 PLA

1.2.3 Starch Blends

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Plastic Bottles

1.3.2 Food Packaging

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

…continued

