Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Biodegradable Packaging Materials, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Biodegradable Packaging Materials industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

CEVA

International Paper Company

Kerry Logistics

BASF

Smurfit Kappa

Hitachi Transport

DHL

UPS

DB Schenker

Stora Enso

Mondi

Kuehne + Nagel

Mitsubishi Logistics

By Type:

Bioplastic

Paper

Cardboard

Other

By Application:

Food Industry

Medical Care

Consumer Goods

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Biodegradable Packaging Materials Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Bioplastic

1.2.2 Paper

1.2.3 Cardboard

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Food Industry

1.3.2 Medical Care

1.3.3 Consumer Goods

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Analysis

3.1 United States Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Analysis

5.1 China Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Analysis

8.1 India Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 CEVA

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 CEVA Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 CEVA Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales by Region

11.2 International Paper Company

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 International Paper Company Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 International Paper Company Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales by Region

11.3 Kerry Logistics

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Kerry Logistics Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Kerry Logistics Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales by Region

11.4 BASF

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 BASF Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 BASF Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales by Region

11.5 Smurfit Kappa

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Smurfit Kappa Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Smurfit Kappa Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales by Region

11.6 Hitachi Transport

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Hitachi Transport Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Hitachi Transport Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales by Region

11.7 DHL

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 DHL Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 DHL Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales by Region

11.8 UPS

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 UPS Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

….continued

