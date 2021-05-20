Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Biodegradable Packaging Materials, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Biodegradable Packaging Materials industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
CEVA
International Paper Company
Kerry Logistics
BASF
Smurfit Kappa
Hitachi Transport
DHL
UPS
DB Schenker
Stora Enso
Mondi
Kuehne + Nagel
Mitsubishi Logistics
By Type:
Bioplastic
Paper
Cardboard
Other
By Application:
Food Industry
Medical Care
Consumer Goods
Other
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Biodegradable Packaging Materials Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Bioplastic
1.2.2 Paper
1.2.3 Cardboard
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Food Industry
1.3.2 Medical Care
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Analysis
3.1 United States Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Analysis
5.1 China Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Analysis
8.1 India Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Biodegradable Packaging Materials Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 CEVA
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 CEVA Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 CEVA Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales by Region
11.2 International Paper Company
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 International Paper Company Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 International Paper Company Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales by Region
11.3 Kerry Logistics
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Kerry Logistics Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Kerry Logistics Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales by Region
11.4 BASF
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 BASF Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 BASF Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales by Region
11.5 Smurfit Kappa
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Smurfit Kappa Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Smurfit Kappa Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales by Region
11.6 Hitachi Transport
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Hitachi Transport Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Hitachi Transport Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales by Region
11.7 DHL
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 DHL Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 DHL Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales by Region
11.8 UPS
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 UPS Biodegradable Packaging Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
….continued
