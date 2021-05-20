Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
YEOCHUN NCC
IRPC Public Company Limited
JFE Chemical Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
SINOPEC
ARADET
Dakota Gasification Company
S-OIL
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
By Type:
Xylene
Toluene
Benzene
By Application:
Petroleum Refining Industry
Petrochemical Industry
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table Of Contain:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Xylene
1.2.2 Toluene
1.2.3 Benzene
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Petroleum Refining Industry
1.3.2 Petrochemical Industry
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Market Analysis
3.1 United States Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Market Analysis
5.1 China Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Market Analysis
8.1 India Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Benzene-Toluene-Xylene (BTX) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
.. continued
