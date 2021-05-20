Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Automotive NVH Materials, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Automotive NVH Materials industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Recticel

Assan Hanil

Eastman Chemical

Huntsman

3M

ExxonMobil Chemical

Owens Corning

Roush Industries

Johns Manville

BSW

Henkel ANAND India

Wolverine Advanced Materials

LANXESS

IAC

Soucy Baron

Hutchinson

Borealis

Borgers

Fagerdala World Foams

NITTO DENKO

Mitsui Chemicals

MBM Resources Berhad

DuPont

CTA Acoustics

Covestro

BASF

Celanese

Eagle Industries

Avon

By Type:

Polyurethane

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Textile materials

Fiberglass

Others

By Application:

Floor modules

Truck modules

Wheels

Roof module

Engine casing

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

