Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Antifoaming Agent, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Antifoaming Agent industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
BASF
Elementis Specialties
BRB International
Air Products
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Ashland
Dow Corning
Evonik Industries
BYK Additives & Instruments
Kemira
Nanjing SIXIN
Bluestar Silicones
Wacker Chemie AG
Basildon Chemicals
Momentive
LEVACO
By Type:
Water Based Antifoaming Agent
Silicone Based Antifoaming Agent
Oil Based Antifoaming Agent
By Application:
Paints & Coatings
Oil & Gas
Pulping & Papermaking
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Market Overview
1.1 Antifoaming Agent Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Water Based Antifoaming Agent
1.2.2 Silicone Based Antifoaming Agent
1.2.3 Oil Based Antifoaming Agent
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Paints & Coatings
1.3.2 Oil & Gas
1.3.3 Pulping & Papermaking
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
….. continued
