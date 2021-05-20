Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Safra
RB Products
Ganga Rasayanie
Haltermann Carless
Calumet
Exxonmobil Chemical
SK Global Chemical
Heritage Crystal Clean
Solvchem
Phillips
Royal Dutch Shell
NOCO Energy
Recochem
Gulf
Pure Chemicals
W.M. Barr & Company
Gotham
By Type:
Varnish Makers & Painter’s Naphtha
Mineral Spirits
Hexane
Heptane
Others
By Application:
Paints & Coatings
Cleaning & Degreasing
Adhesives
Aerosols
Rubber & Polymer
Printing Inks
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
1 Market Overview
1.1 Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Varnish Makers & Painter’s Naphtha
1.2.2 Mineral Spirits
1.2.3 Hexane
1.2.4 Heptane
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Paints & Coatings
1.3.2 Cleaning & Degreasing
1.3.3 Adhesives
1.3.4 Aerosols
1.3.5 Rubber & Polymer
1.3.6 Printing Inks
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Analysis
3.1 United States Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Aliphatic Hydrocarbon Solvents & Thinners Market Analysis
Table of Contents
….continued
