May 2021 Report on Global Acrylic Monomer Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026
Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Acrylic Monomer, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Acrylic Monomer industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
New Japan Chemical Co Ltd.
The Dow Chemical Company
NIPPON SHOKUBAI
Labdhi Chemicals
KH Chemicals
Kuraray Co. Ltd.
Mitsubishi Chemical Holding
BASF
Arkema
Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd
LG Chem
Evonik Industries AG
By Type:
Butyl Acrylate Monomer
Methyl Acrylate Monomer
Ethyl Acrylate Monomer
2 Ethyl hexyl acrylate Monomer (2-EHA Monomer)
Others
By Application:
Paints & Coatings
Adhesives & Sealants
Plastics
Printing Inks
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Acrylic Monomer Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Butyl Acrylate Monomer
1.2.2 Methyl Acrylate Monomer
1.2.3 Ethyl Acrylate Monomer
1.2.4 2 Ethyl hexyl acrylate Monomer (2-EHA Monomer)
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Paints & Coatings
1.3.2 Adhesives & Sealants
1.3.3 Plastics
1.3.4 Printing Inks
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Acrylic Monomer Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Acrylic Monomer Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Acrylic Monomer Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Acrylic Monomer Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Acrylic Monomer Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Acrylic Monomer (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Acrylic Monomer Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Acrylic Monomer Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Acrylic Monomer (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Acrylic Monomer Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Acrylic Monomer Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Acrylic Monomer (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Acrylic Monomer Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Acrylic Monomer Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Acrylic Monomer Market Analysis
3.1 United States Acrylic Monomer Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Acrylic Monomer Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Acrylic Monomer Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Acrylic Monomer Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Acrylic Monomer Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Acrylic Monomer Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Acrylic Monomer Market Analysis
5.1 China Acrylic Monomer Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Acrylic Monomer Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Acrylic Monomer Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Acrylic Monomer Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Acrylic Monomer Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Acrylic Monomer Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Acrylic Monomer Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Acrylic Monomer Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Acrylic Monomer Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Acrylic Monomer Market Analysis
8.1 India Acrylic Monomer Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Acrylic Monomer Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Acrylic Monomer Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Acrylic Monomer Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Acrylic Monomer Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Acrylic Monomer Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Acrylic Monomer Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Acrylic Monomer Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Acrylic Monomer Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….continued
