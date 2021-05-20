Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of 1,3-Propylene Glycol, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the 1,3-Propylene Glycol industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

BASF

Archer Daniels Midland

Huntsman

Temix International

Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

Lyondellbasell Industries

SKC

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group

Dow Chemical

By Type:

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Application:

Food

Tobacco Products

Personal Care Products

Other

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 1,3-Propylene Glycol Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Food Grade

1.2.2 Industrial Grade

1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Food

1.3.2 Tobacco Products

1.3.3 Personal Care Products

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis

3.1 United States 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis

4.1 Europe 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis

5.1 China 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis

6.1 Japan 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis

8.1 India 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 BASF 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 BASF 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales by Region

11.2 Archer Daniels Midland

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Archer Daniels Midland 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Archer Daniels Midland 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales by Region

11.3 Huntsman

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Huntsman 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Huntsman 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales by Region

11.4 Temix International

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Temix International 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Temix International 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales by Region

11.5 Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales by Region

11.6 Lyondellbasell Industries

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Lyondellbasell Industries 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Lyondellbasell Industries 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales by Region

11.7 SKC

11.7.1 Business Overview

…continued

