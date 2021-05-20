Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of 1,3-Propylene Glycol, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the 1,3-Propylene Glycol industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
BASF
Archer Daniels Midland
Huntsman
Temix International
Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products
Lyondellbasell Industries
SKC
Global Bio-Chem Technology Group
Dow Chemical
By Type:
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
Pharmaceutical Grade
By Application:
Food
Tobacco Products
Personal Care Products
Other
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 1,3-Propylene Glycol Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Food Grade
1.2.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.3 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Food
1.3.2 Tobacco Products
1.3.3 Personal Care Products
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global 1,3-Propylene Glycol Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis
3.1 United States 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis
4.1 Europe 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis
5.1 China 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis
6.1 Japan 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis
8.1 India 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries 1,3-Propylene Glycol Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain 1,3-Propylene Glycol Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 BASF
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 BASF 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 BASF 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales by Region
11.2 Archer Daniels Midland
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Archer Daniels Midland 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Archer Daniels Midland 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales by Region
11.3 Huntsman
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Huntsman 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Huntsman 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales by Region
11.4 Temix International
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Temix International 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Temix International 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales by Region
11.5 Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales by Region
11.6 Lyondellbasell Industries
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Lyondellbasell Industries 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Lyondellbasell Industries 1,3-Propylene Glycol Sales by Region
11.7 SKC
11.7.1 Business Overview
…continued
