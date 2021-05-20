Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of 1-Bromopropane, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the 1-Bromopropane industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Nova International
Chemtura
Weifang Longwei Industrial
Solaris Chemtech (SCIL)
Tongcheng Medicine Technology
Longsheng Chemical
Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical
Shenrunfa
Albemarle
Shouguang Luyuan Salt Chemical
Jinbiao Chemical
ICL
Shandong Moris Tech
By Type:
99.9% 1-Bromopropane
99.5% 1-Bromopropane
99.0% 1-Bromopropane
By Application:
Pharmaceutical industry
Industrial cleaning solvent
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 1-Bromopropane Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 99.9% 1-Bromopropane
1.2.2 99.5% 1-Bromopropane
1.2.3 99.0% 1-Bromopropane
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Pharmaceutical industry
1.3.2 Industrial cleaning solvent
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global 1-Bromopropane Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global 1-Bromopropane Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global 1-Bromopropane Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global 1-Bromopropane Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global 1-Bromopropane Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global 1-Bromopropane (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global 1-Bromopropane Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global 1-Bromopropane Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global 1-Bromopropane (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global 1-Bromopropane Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global 1-Bromopropane Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global 1-Bromopropane (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global 1-Bromopropane Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global 1-Bromopropane Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States 1-Bromopropane Market Analysis
3.1 United States 1-Bromopropane Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States 1-Bromopropane Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States 1-Bromopropane Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe 1-Bromopropane Market Analysis
4.1 Europe 1-Bromopropane Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe 1-Bromopropane Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe 1-Bromopropane Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe 1-Bromopropane Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany 1-Bromopropane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK 1-Bromopropane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France 1-Bromopropane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy 1-Bromopropane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain 1-Bromopropane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland 1-Bromopropane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia 1-Bromopropane Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China 1-Bromopropane Market Analysis
5.1 China 1-Bromopropane Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China 1-Bromopropane Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China 1-Bromopropane Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan 1-Bromopropane Market Analysis
6.1 Japan 1-Bromopropane Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan 1-Bromopropane Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan 1-Bromopropane Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia 1-Bromopropane Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia 1-Bromopropane Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia 1-Bromopropane Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia 1-Bromopropane Consumption Structure by Application
….continued
