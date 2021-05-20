Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
American Polyfilm, Inc.
Ding-Zing Advanced Materials Inc.
Bailey Parks Urethane Inc.
Miracll Chemical Co. Ltd.
COIM
Lubrizol Corp.
BASF
Sumei Chemical
Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Austin Novel Materials
Huafon Group
Hexpol Rubber Compounding
Polyone Corp.
Dow Polyurethane
Covestro – Bayer Material Science
Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.
Walton Plastics
Huntsman
By Type:
Polyester
Polyether
Polycaprolactone
By Application:
Construction
Automobile
Footwear
Medical
Heavy Engineering
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Table of contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Thermoplastic Polyurethanes(TPU) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Polyester
1.2.2 Polyether
1.2.3 Polycaprolactone
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Construction
1.3.2 Automobile
1.3.3 Footwear
1.3.4 Medical
1.3.5 Heavy Engineering
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
… continued
