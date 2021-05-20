The Market Eagle

Global Cool Roof Coatings Market Research Report 2020-2026

May 20, 2021

Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Cool Roof Coatings, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Cool Roof Coatings industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
SkyCool Pty Ltd
PPG Industries, Inc
Calmarc Chemicals Australia
ASTEC Paints
Solacoat
Sherwin-Williams
Shieldcoat
Thermaguardhrc
Nutech Paint

By Type:
Elastomeric/White
IR Reflective/Colored

By Application:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore

Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain

Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027

 

Table of contents

1 Market Overview
1.1 Cool Roof Coatings Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Elastomeric/White
1.2.2 IR Reflective/Colored
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Residential
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations

… continued

