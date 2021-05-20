Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Cannabis Extraction, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Cannabis Extraction industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc

Aurora Cannabis

Radient Technologies Inc.

MediPharm Labs Corp.

Indiva Limited

Westleaf Inc

Valens GroWorks Corporation

By Type:

Solvent & Solventless Extraction

Dry-sieve Extraction (Solvent-less)

Water Extraction (Solvent-less)

Rosin Press Extraction (Solvent-less)

Isopropyl Oil or Quick-Wash ISO Extraction (Solvent)

Butane Honey Oil Extraction (BHO)

Supercritical Co2 Oil Extraction (Solvent)

Ethanol Extraction (Solvent)

By Application:

Food

Medicine

Cosmetics

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Cannabis Extraction Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Solvent & Solventless Extraction

1.2.2 Dry-sieve Extraction (Solvent-less)

1.2.3 Water Extraction (Solvent-less)

1.2.4 Rosin Press Extraction (Solvent-less)

1.2.5 Isopropyl Oil or Quick-Wash ISO Extraction (Solvent)

1.2.6 Butane Honey Oil Extraction (BHO)

1.2.7 Supercritical Co2 Oil Extraction (Solvent)

1.2.8 Ethanol Extraction (Solvent)

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Food

1.3.2 Medicine

1.3.3 Cosmetics

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Cannabis Extraction Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

Global Cannabis Extraction Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Cannabis Extraction (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Cannabis Extraction (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cannabis Extraction (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Cannabis Extraction Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Cannabis Extraction Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Cannabis Extraction Market Analysis

3.1 United States Cannabis Extraction Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Cannabis Extraction Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Cannabis Extraction Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Cannabis Extraction Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Cannabis Extraction Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Cannabis Extraction Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Cannabis Extraction Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Cannabis Extraction Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Cannabis Extraction Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Cannabis Extraction Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Cannabis Extraction Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Cannabis Extraction Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Cannabis Extraction Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Cannabis Extraction Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Cannabis Extraction Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Cannabis Extraction Market Analysis

5.1 China Cannabis Extraction Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Cannabis Extraction Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Cannabis Extraction Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Cannabis Extraction Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Cannabis Extraction Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Cannabis Extraction Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Cannabis Extraction Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Cannabis Extraction Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Cannabis Extraction Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Cannabis Extraction Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Cannabis Extraction Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Cannabis Extraction Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Cannabis Extraction Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

