Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-dough-processing-equipment-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-05-03
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
AGC Chemicals
Beiyuan Group
LG Chem
Egyptian Petrochemical
Tokuyama
OxyChem
Westlake
Formosa Plastics
INEOS Vinyls UK Ltd
Vynova
DCW
SP Chemicals
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-almond-protein-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021—2023-2021-05-07
By Type:
Calcium Carbide Based
Ethylene Based
By Application:
PVC Industry
Construction
Electrical
Agriculture
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-50-dextrose-injection-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-05-05
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-sepantronium-bromide-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2027-2021-05-06
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Calcium Carbide Based
1.2.2 Ethylene Based
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 PVC Industry
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Electrical
1.3.4 Agriculture
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-anti-inflammatory-peptides-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2021-05-08
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Analysis
3.1 United States Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Analysis
5.1 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Structure by Application
ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-folder-gluer-machine-sales-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2016-2027-2021-05-09
7 Southeast Asia Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Analysis
8.1 India Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 AGC Chemicals
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 AGC Chemicals Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 AGC Chemicals Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales by Region
11.2 Beiyuan Group
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Beiyuan Group Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Beiyuan Group Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales by Region
11.3 LG Chem
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 LG Chem Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 LG Chem Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales by Region
11.4 Egyptian Petrochemical
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Egyptian Petrochemical Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Egyptian Petrochemical Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales by Region
11.5 Tokuyama
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Tokuyama Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Tokuyama Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales by Region
11.6 OxyChem
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 OxyChem Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 OxyChem Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales by Region
11.7 Westlake
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Westlake Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Westlake Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales by Region
11.8 Formosa Plastics
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Formosa Plastics Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Formosa Plastics Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales by Region
11.9 INEOS Vinyls UK Ltd
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 INEOS Vinyls UK Ltd Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 INEOS Vinyls UK Ltd Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales by Region
11.10 Vynova
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Vynova Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Vynova Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales by Region
11.11 DCW
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 DCW Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 DCW Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales by Region
11.12 SP Chemicals
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 SP Chemicals Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 SP Chemicals Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027
Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027
Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027
Figure Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Picture
Table Product Specifications of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM)
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) by Type in 2019
Table Types of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM)
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
ALSO READ:https://themarketeagle.com/