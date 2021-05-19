Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Water, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Water industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

ITT Corporation

Veolia

Nalco Company

Thames Water

United Utilities

Suez

Severn Trent

GE Water

Kurita Water

By Type:

Drinking water

Wastewater service

By Application:

Industrial Water

Municipal Water

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Drinking water

1.2.2 Wastewater service

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Water

1.3.2 Municipal Water

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Water Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Water Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Water Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Water Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Water Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Water (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Water Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Water Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Water (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Water Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Water Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Water (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Water Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Water Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Water Market Analysis

3.1 United States Water Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Water Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Water Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Water Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Water Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Water Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Water Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Water Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Water Market Analysis

5.1 China Water Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Water Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Water Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Water Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Water Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Water Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Water Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Water Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Water Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Water Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Water Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Water Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Water Market Analysis

8.1 India Water Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Water Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Water Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Water Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Water Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Water Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Water Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Water Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Water Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Water Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Water Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Water Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 ITT Corporation

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 ITT Corporation Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 ITT Corporation Water Sales by Region

11.2 Veolia

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Veolia Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Veolia Water Sales by Region

11.3 Nalco Company

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Nalco Company Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Nalco Company Water Sales by Region

11.4 Thames Water

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Thames Water Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Thames Water Water Sales by Region

11.5 United Utilities

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 United Utilities Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 United Utilities Water Sales by Region

11.6 Suez

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Suez Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Suez Water Sales by Region

11.7 Severn Trent

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Severn Trent Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Severn Trent Water Sales by Region

11.8 GE Water

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 GE Water Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 GE Water Water Sales by Region

11.9 Kurita Water

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 Kurita Water Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 Kurita Water Water Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Water Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Water Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Water Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Water Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Water Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Water Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Water Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Water Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Water Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Water Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.2 Global Water Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.3 Global Water Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.4 Global Water Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)

14 Research Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Data Source

List of Tables and Figures

Global Water Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027

Global Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027

Global Water Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027

Figure Water Picture

Table Product Specifications of Water

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Water by Type in 2019

Table Types of Water

Figure Drinking water Picture

Figure Wastewater service Picture

Figure Water Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019

Table Application of Water

Figure Industrial Water Picture

Figure Municipal Water Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure United States Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Europe Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Germany Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure UK Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure France Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Italy Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Spain Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Poland Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Russia Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure China Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Japan Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Southeast Asia Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Indonesia Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Thailand Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Philippines Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Malaysia Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

Figure Singapore Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)

….….Continued

