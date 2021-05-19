Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Water, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Water industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
ITT Corporation
Veolia
Nalco Company
Thames Water
United Utilities
Suez
Severn Trent
GE Water
Kurita Water
By Type:
Drinking water
Wastewater service
By Application:
Industrial Water
Municipal Water
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Water Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Drinking water
1.2.2 Wastewater service
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Industrial Water
1.3.2 Municipal Water
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Water Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Water Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Water Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Water Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Water Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Water (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Water Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Water Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Water (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Water Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Water Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Water (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Water Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Water Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Water Market Analysis
3.1 United States Water Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Water Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Water Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Water Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Water Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Water Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Water Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Water Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Water Market Analysis
5.1 China Water Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Water Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Water Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Water Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Water Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Water Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Water Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Water Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Water Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Water Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Water Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Water Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Water Market Analysis
8.1 India Water Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Water Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Water Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Water Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Water Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Water Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Water Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Water Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Water Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Water Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Water Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Water Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Water Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 ITT Corporation
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 ITT Corporation Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 ITT Corporation Water Sales by Region
11.2 Veolia
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Veolia Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Veolia Water Sales by Region
11.3 Nalco Company
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Nalco Company Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Nalco Company Water Sales by Region
11.4 Thames Water
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Thames Water Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Thames Water Water Sales by Region
11.5 United Utilities
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 United Utilities Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 United Utilities Water Sales by Region
11.6 Suez
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Suez Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Suez Water Sales by Region
11.7 Severn Trent
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Severn Trent Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Severn Trent Water Sales by Region
11.8 GE Water
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 GE Water Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 GE Water Water Sales by Region
11.9 Kurita Water
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Kurita Water Water Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Kurita Water Water Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Water Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Water Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Water Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Water Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Water Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Water Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Water Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Water Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Water Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Water Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Water Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Water Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Water Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
List of Tables and Figures
Global Water Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Region 2015-2027
Global Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Product Type from 2015-2027
Global Water Value ($) and Growth Rate Segment by Application 2015-2027
Figure Water Picture
Table Product Specifications of Water
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Water by Type in 2019
Table Types of Water
Figure Drinking water Picture
Figure Wastewater service Picture
Figure Water Consumption Market Share by Application in 2019
Table Application of Water
Figure Industrial Water Picture
Figure Municipal Water Picture
Figure Others Picture
Figure United States Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Europe Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Germany Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure UK Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure France Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Italy Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Spain Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Poland Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Russia Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure China Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Japan Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Southeast Asia Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Indonesia Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Thailand Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Philippines Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Malaysia Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
Figure Singapore Water Revenue ($) and Growth Rate (2015-2027)
….….Continued
