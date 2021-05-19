Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Valve Packing, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Valve Packing industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
WL GORE&ASSOCIATES
Klinger
American Braiding & Manufacturing
Flexitallic
BURGMANN INDUSTRIES
Teadit
SPECO
Slade
Palmetto Packings
James Walker
John Crane
DONIT TESNIT
LATTY INTERNATIONAL
Nippon Pillar
Chesterton
JM
Lamons
Utex Industries
Carrara
Kempchen Dichtungstechnik
Garlock
By Type:
Carbon Packing
PTFE Packing
Graphite Packing
Asbestos Packing
PTFE Blends Packing
Other
By Application:
Chemical industry
Oil and gas industry
Mining industry
Food and beverage processing industry
Other
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Valve Packing Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Carbon Packing
1.2.2 PTFE Packing
1.2.3 Graphite Packing
1.2.4 Asbestos Packing
1.2.5 PTFE Blends Packing
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Chemical industry
1.3.2 Oil and gas industry
1.3.3 Mining industry
1.3.4 Food and beverage processing industry
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Valve Packing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Valve Packing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Valve Packing Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Valve Packing Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Valve Packing Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Valve Packing (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Valve Packing Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Valve Packing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Valve Packing (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Valve Packing Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Valve Packing Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Valve Packing (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Valve Packing Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Valve Packing Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Valve Packing Market Analysis
3.1 United States Valve Packing Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Valve Packing Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Valve Packing Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Valve Packing Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Valve Packing Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Valve Packing Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Valve Packing Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Valve Packing Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Valve Packing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Valve Packing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Valve Packing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Valve Packing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Valve Packing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Valve Packing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Valve Packing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Valve Packing Market Analysis
5.1 China Valve Packing Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Valve Packing Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Valve Packing Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Valve Packing Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Valve Packing Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Valve Packing Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Valve Packing Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Valve Packing Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Valve Packing Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Valve Packing Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Valve Packing Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Valve Packing Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Valve Packing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Valve Packing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Valve Packing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Valve Packing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Valve Packing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Valve Packing Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
…continued
