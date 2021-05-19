Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Toluene Diisocynate (TDI), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
BASF
KPX Fine
BorsodChem
Huntsman Corporation
OCI Company
ChemChina Petrochemical
The Dow Chemical Company
CNIGC Gansu Yinguang
Mitsui Chemicals
Yantai Juli Fine Chemical
Bayer MaterialScience LLC
Nan Ya Plastics
By Type:
TDI-65
TDI-80
TDI-100
By Application:
Elastomers
Adhesive and sealants
Coatings
Rigid foam
Flexible foam
Other
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 TDI-65
1.2.2 TDI-80
1.2.3 TDI-100
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Elastomers
1.3.2 Adhesive and sealants
1.3.3 Coatings
1.3.4 Rigid foam
1.3.5 Flexible foam
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Analysis
3.1 United States Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Analysis
5.1 China Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Analysis
8.1 India Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 BASF
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 BASF Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 BASF Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Region
11.2 KPX Fine
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 KPX Fine Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 KPX Fine Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Region
11.3 BorsodChem
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 BorsodChem Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 BorsodChem Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Region
11.4 Huntsman Corporation
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Huntsman Corporation Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Huntsman Corporation Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Region
11.5 OCI Company
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 OCI Company Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 OCI Company Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Region
11.6 ChemChina Petrochemical
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 ChemChina Petrochemical Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 ChemChina Petrochemical Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Region
11.7 The Dow Chemical Company
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 The Dow Chemical Company Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 The Dow Chemical Company Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Region
11.8 CNIGC Gansu Yinguang
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 CNIGC Gansu Yinguang Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 CNIGC Gansu Yinguang Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Region
11.9 Mitsui Chemicals
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Mitsui Chemicals Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Mitsui Chemicals Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Region
11.10 Yantai Juli Fine Chemical
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Yantai Juli Fine Chemical Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Yantai Juli Fine Chemical Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Region
11.11 Bayer MaterialScience LLC
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Bayer MaterialScience LLC Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Bayer MaterialScience LLC Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Region
11.12 Nan Ya Plastics
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Nan Ya Plastics Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Nan Ya Plastics Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Toluene Diisocynate (TDI) Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
14 Research Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Research Data Source
