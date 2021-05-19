Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Tire Chemicals, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Tire Chemicals industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Von Bundit

Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation

Eastman Chemicals

Shikoku Chemicals Corporation

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.

U.S. Zinc Corporation

Orion Engineered Carbon

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd

ExxonMobil Corporation

Sri Trang Agro-industry Public Company Limited

LANXESS

Cabot Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Sinopec Corporation

Zochem Inc.

BASF SE

Sumitomo Chemicals

Sinochem International

Birla Carbon

Emery Oleochemicals Group

Phillips Carbon Black Limited

By Type:

Natural Rubber

Synthetic Rubber

Carbon Black

By Application:

Bicycles

Electric Cars

Automobiles

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Tire Chemicals Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Natural Rubber

1.2.2 Synthetic Rubber

1.2.3 Carbon Black

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Bicycles

1.3.2 Electric Cars

1.3.3 Automobiles

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Tire Chemicals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Tire Chemicals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Tire Chemicals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Tire Chemicals Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Tire Chemicals Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Tire Chemicals (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Tire Chemicals Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Tire Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Tire Chemicals (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Tire Chemicals Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Tire Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Tire Chemicals (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Tire Chemicals Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Tire Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Tire Chemicals Market Analysis

3.1 United States Tire Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Tire Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Tire Chemicals Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Tire Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Tire Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Tire Chemicals Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Tire Chemicals Market Analysis

5.1 China Tire Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Tire Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Tire Chemicals Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Tire Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Tire Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Tire Chemicals Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Tire Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Tire Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Tire Chemicals Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Tire Chemicals Market Analysis

8.1 India Tire Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Tire Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Tire Chemicals Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Tire Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Tire Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Tire Chemicals Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Tire Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Tire Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Von Bundit

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Von Bundit Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Von Bundit Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.2 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.3 Eastman Chemicals

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Eastman Chemicals Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Eastman Chemicals Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.4 Shikoku Chemicals Corporation

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Shikoku Chemicals Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Shikoku Chemicals Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.5 Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd. Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd. Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.6 U.S. Zinc Corporation

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 U.S. Zinc Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 U.S. Zinc Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.7 Orion Engineered Carbon

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Orion Engineered Carbon Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Orion Engineered Carbon Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.8 Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.9 ExxonMobil Corporation

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 ExxonMobil Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 ExxonMobil Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.10 Sri Trang Agro-industry Public Company Limited

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Sri Trang Agro-industry Public Company Limited Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Sri Trang Agro-industry Public Company Limited Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.11 LANXESS

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 LANXESS Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 LANXESS Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.12 Cabot Corporation

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 Cabot Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 Cabot Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.13 Evonik Industries AG

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 Evonik Industries AG Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 Evonik Industries AG Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.14 Sinopec Corporation

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Analysis

11.14.3 Sinopec Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.14.4 Sinopec Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.15 Zochem Inc.

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2 Products Analysis

11.15.3 Zochem Inc. Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.15.4 Zochem Inc. Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.16 BASF SE

11.16.1 Business Overview

11.16.2 Products Analysis

11.16.3 BASF SE Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.16.4 BASF SE Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.17 Sumitomo Chemicals

11.17.1 Business Overview

11.17.2 Products Analysis

11.17.3 Sumitomo Chemicals Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.17.4 Sumitomo Chemicals Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.18 Sinochem International

11.18.1 Business Overview

11.18.2 Products Analysis

11.18.3 Sinochem International Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.18.4 Sinochem International Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.19 Birla Carbon

11.19.1 Business Overview

11.19.2 Products Analysis

11.19.3 Birla Carbon Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.19.4 Birla Carbon Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.20 Emery Oleochemicals Group

11.20.1 Business Overview

11.20.2 Products Analysis

11.20.3 Emery Oleochemicals Group Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.20.4 Emery Oleochemicals Group Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

11.21 Phillips Carbon Black Limited

11.21.1 Business Overview

11.21.2 Products Analysis

11.21.3 Phillips Carbon Black Limited Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.21.4 Phillips Carbon Black Limited Tire Chemicals Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Global Tire Chemicals Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1 Global Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.1 Global Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.2 Global Tire Chemicals Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)

13.1.3 Global Tire Chemicals Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)

13.2 Global Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.1 Global Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.2.2 Global Tire Chemicals Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)

13.3 Global Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

13.3.1 Global Tire Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105