Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Tire Chemicals, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Tire Chemicals industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Von Bundit
Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation
Eastman Chemicals
Shikoku Chemicals Corporation
Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.
U.S. Zinc Corporation
Orion Engineered Carbon
Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd
ExxonMobil Corporation
Sri Trang Agro-industry Public Company Limited
LANXESS
Cabot Corporation
Evonik Industries AG
Sinopec Corporation
Zochem Inc.
BASF SE
Sumitomo Chemicals
Sinochem International
Birla Carbon
Emery Oleochemicals Group
Phillips Carbon Black Limited
By Type:
Natural Rubber
Synthetic Rubber
Carbon Black
By Application:
Bicycles
Electric Cars
Automobiles
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Tire Chemicals Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Natural Rubber
1.2.2 Synthetic Rubber
1.2.3 Carbon Black
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Bicycles
1.3.2 Electric Cars
1.3.3 Automobiles
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Tire Chemicals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Tire Chemicals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Tire Chemicals Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Tire Chemicals Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Tire Chemicals Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Tire Chemicals (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Tire Chemicals Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Tire Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Tire Chemicals (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Tire Chemicals Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Tire Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Tire Chemicals (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Tire Chemicals Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Tire Chemicals Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Tire Chemicals Market Analysis
3.1 United States Tire Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Tire Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Tire Chemicals Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Tire Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Tire Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Tire Chemicals Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Tire Chemicals Market Analysis
5.1 China Tire Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Tire Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Tire Chemicals Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Tire Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Tire Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Tire Chemicals Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Tire Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Tire Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Tire Chemicals Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Tire Chemicals Market Analysis
8.1 India Tire Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Tire Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Tire Chemicals Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Tire Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Tire Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Tire Chemicals Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Tire Chemicals Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Tire Chemicals Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Von Bundit
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Von Bundit Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Von Bundit Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.2 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.3 Eastman Chemicals
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Eastman Chemicals Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Eastman Chemicals Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.4 Shikoku Chemicals Corporation
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Shikoku Chemicals Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Shikoku Chemicals Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.5 Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd. Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd. Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.6 U.S. Zinc Corporation
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 U.S. Zinc Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 U.S. Zinc Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.7 Orion Engineered Carbon
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Orion Engineered Carbon Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Orion Engineered Carbon Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.8 Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.9 ExxonMobil Corporation
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 ExxonMobil Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 ExxonMobil Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.10 Sri Trang Agro-industry Public Company Limited
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Sri Trang Agro-industry Public Company Limited Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Sri Trang Agro-industry Public Company Limited Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.11 LANXESS
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 LANXESS Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 LANXESS Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.12 Cabot Corporation
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Cabot Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Cabot Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.13 Evonik Industries AG
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Evonik Industries AG Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Evonik Industries AG Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.14 Sinopec Corporation
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 Sinopec Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 Sinopec Corporation Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.15 Zochem Inc.
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 Zochem Inc. Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 Zochem Inc. Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.16 BASF SE
11.16.1 Business Overview
11.16.2 Products Analysis
11.16.3 BASF SE Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.16.4 BASF SE Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.17 Sumitomo Chemicals
11.17.1 Business Overview
11.17.2 Products Analysis
11.17.3 Sumitomo Chemicals Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.17.4 Sumitomo Chemicals Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.18 Sinochem International
11.18.1 Business Overview
11.18.2 Products Analysis
11.18.3 Sinochem International Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.18.4 Sinochem International Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.19 Birla Carbon
11.19.1 Business Overview
11.19.2 Products Analysis
11.19.3 Birla Carbon Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.19.4 Birla Carbon Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.20 Emery Oleochemicals Group
11.20.1 Business Overview
11.20.2 Products Analysis
11.20.3 Emery Oleochemicals Group Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.20.4 Emery Oleochemicals Group Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
11.21 Phillips Carbon Black Limited
11.21.1 Business Overview
11.21.2 Products Analysis
11.21.3 Phillips Carbon Black Limited Tire Chemicals Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.21.4 Phillips Carbon Black Limited Tire Chemicals Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Tire Chemicals Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Tire Chemicals Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Tire Chemicals Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Tire Chemicals Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Tire Chemicals Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Tire Chemicals Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
….….Continued
