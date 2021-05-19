Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Thermoset Resins, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Thermoset Resins industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Shell Oil Company
Hexion
National Petrochemical Company (NPC)
Cridel
AEP Industries
Evonik
Teijin Chemicals
DSM
DuPont
AkzoNobel
Dow Chemical Company
Reliance Industries
Saudi Kayan Petrochemical
North American Pipe Corporation
American Packaging Corporation
By Type:
Polyester Resin
Phenol-Formaldehyde Resin
Polyurethane Resin
Urea-Formaldehyde Resin
Epoxy Resin
Vinyl Ester Resin
Others
By Application:
Automotive
Construction
Consumer Goods
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Thermoset Resins Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Polyester Resin
1.2.2 Phenol-Formaldehyde Resin
1.2.3 Polyurethane Resin
1.2.4 Urea-Formaldehyde Resin
1.2.5 Epoxy Resin
1.2.6 Vinyl Ester Resin
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Automotive
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Thermoset Resins Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Thermoset Resins Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Thermoset Resins Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Thermoset Resins Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Thermoset Resins Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Thermoset Resins (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Thermoset Resins Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Thermoset Resins Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Thermoset Resins (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Thermoset Resins Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Thermoset Resins Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Thermoset Resins (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Thermoset Resins Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Thermoset Resins Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Thermoset Resins Market Analysis
3.1 United States Thermoset Resins Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Thermoset Resins Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Thermoset Resins Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Thermoset Resins Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Thermoset Resins Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Thermoset Resins Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Thermoset Resins Market Analysis
5.1 China Thermoset Resins Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Thermoset Resins Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Thermoset Resins Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Thermoset Resins Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Thermoset Resins Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Thermoset Resins Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Thermoset Resins Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Thermoset Resins Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Thermoset Resins Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Thermoset Resins Market Analysis
8.1 India Thermoset Resins Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Thermoset Resins Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Thermoset Resins Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Thermoset Resins Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Thermoset Resins Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Thermoset Resins Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Thermoset Resins Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Thermoset Resins Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Shell Oil Company
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Shell Oil Company Thermoset Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Shell Oil Company Thermoset Resins Sales by Region
11.2 Hexion
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Hexion Thermoset Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Hexion Thermoset Resins Sales by Region
11.3 National Petrochemical Company (NPC)
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Thermoset Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Thermoset Resins Sales by Region
11.4 Cridel
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Cridel Thermoset Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Cridel Thermoset Resins Sales by Region
11.5 AEP Industries
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 AEP Industries Thermoset Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 AEP Industries Thermoset Resins Sales by Region
11.6 Evonik
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Evonik Thermoset Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Evonik Thermoset Resins Sales by Region
11.7 Teijin Chemicals
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Teijin Chemicals Thermoset Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Teijin Chemicals Thermoset Resins Sales by Region
11.8 DSM
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 DSM Thermoset Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 DSM Thermoset Resins Sales by Region
11.9 DuPont
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 DuPont Thermoset Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 DuPont Thermoset Resins Sales by Region
11.10 AkzoNobel
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 AkzoNobel Thermoset Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 AkzoNobel Thermoset Resins Sales by Region
11.11 Dow Chemical Company
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Dow Chemical Company Thermoset Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Dow Chemical Company Thermoset Resins Sales by Region
11.12 Reliance Industries
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Reliance Industries Thermoset Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Reliance Industries Thermoset Resins Sales by Region
11.13 Saudi Kayan Petrochemical
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Thermoset Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Thermoset Resins Sales by Region
11.14 North American Pipe Corporation
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 North American Pipe Corporation Thermoset Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 North American Pipe Corporation Thermoset Resins Sales by Region
11.15 American Packaging Corporation
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 American Packaging Corporation Thermoset Resins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 American Packaging Corporation Thermoset Resins Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Thermoset Resins Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Thermoset Resins Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Thermoset Resins Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Thermoset Resins Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Thermoset Resins Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Thermoset Resins Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Thermoset Resins Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Thermoset Resins Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
…continued
