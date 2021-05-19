Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Thermoplastic Vulcanizate, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Thermoplastic Vulcanizate industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

ELASTRON KİMYA A.Ş.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

A. Schulman, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SO.F.TER. S.r.l

KUMHO POLYCHEM

Trinseo

Polyone Corporation

Teknor Apex

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Mexichem

Zeon Chemicals L.P.

Ravago

LCY GROUP

Intek Plastics

By Type:

Polypropylene/Natural Rubber

EPDM/Polyolefin Blends

Butyl/ Halobutyl/ PP

Others

By Application:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polypropylene/Natural Rubber

1.2.2 EPDM/Polyolefin Blends

1.2.3 Butyl/ Halobutyl/ PP

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Automotive

1.3.2 Building & Construction

1.3.3 Consumer Goods

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Analysis

3.1 United States Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Analysis

5.1 China Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Analysis

8.1 India Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 ELASTRON KİMYA A.Ş.

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 ELASTRON KİMYA A.Ş. Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 ELASTRON KİMYA A.Ş. Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Sales by Region

11.2 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Sales by Region

11.3 A. Schulman, Inc.

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 A. Schulman, Inc. Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 A. Schulman, Inc. Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Sales by Region

11.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Sales by Region

11.5 SO.F.TER. S.r.l

…continued

