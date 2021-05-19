Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Tetrahydrofuran, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Tetrahydrofuran industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Ashland

Korea PTG

Zibo Hualiyuan

Penn A Kem

BASF

Qianguo Chem

Markor Chem

Shanxi Sanwei

LyondellBasell

Bluestar Chem

Mitsubishi

Sipchem

Dairen Chem

Invista

By Type:

The Dehydration of 1, 4-Butanediol

Maleic Anhydride Method

Furfural Method

By Application:

PTMEG

Adhesives

Pharmaceutical

Coatings

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Tetrahydrofuran Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 The Dehydration of 1, 4-Butanediol

1.2.2 Maleic Anhydride Method

1.2.3 Furfural Method

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 PTMEG

1.3.2 Adhesives

1.3.3 Pharmaceutical

1.3.4 Coatings

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Tetrahydrofuran Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Tetrahydrofuran Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Tetrahydrofuran Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Tetrahydrofuran Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Tetrahydrofuran Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Tetrahydrofuran (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Tetrahydrofuran Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Tetrahydrofuran Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Tetrahydrofuran (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Tetrahydrofuran Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Tetrahydrofuran Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Tetrahydrofuran (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Tetrahydrofuran Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Tetrahydrofuran Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Tetrahydrofuran Market Analysis

3.1 United States Tetrahydrofuran Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Tetrahydrofuran Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Tetrahydrofuran Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Tetrahydrofuran Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Tetrahydrofuran Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Tetrahydrofuran Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Tetrahydrofuran Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Tetrahydrofuran Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Tetrahydrofuran Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Tetrahydrofuran Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Tetrahydrofuran Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Tetrahydrofuran Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Tetrahydrofuran Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Tetrahydrofuran Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Tetrahydrofuran Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

