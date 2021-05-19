Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Tetrachloroethylene, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Tetrachloroethylene industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

Vision Tech

Triveni Interchem Pvt. Ltd

BASF

Dow

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Ineos

Shin-Etsu

Kem One

BVA Scientific

Solvay S. A.

AkzoNobel N.V

Uni-Tech

Tokuyama Corporation

By Type:

ACS spectrophotometric grade

Laboratory Grade

Dry Clean Grade

Others

By Application:

Dry Cleaning

Metal Parts Degreasing

Spot Removers

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Tetrachloroethylene Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 ACS spectrophotometric grade

1.2.2 Laboratory Grade

1.2.3 Dry Clean Grade

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Dry Cleaning

1.3.2 Metal Parts Degreasing

1.3.3 Spot Removers

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Tetrachloroethylene Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Tetrachloroethylene Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Tetrachloroethylene Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Tetrachloroethylene Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Tetrachloroethylene Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Tetrachloroethylene (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Tetrachloroethylene Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Tetrachloroethylene Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Tetrachloroethylene (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Tetrachloroethylene Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Tetrachloroethylene Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Tetrachloroethylene (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Tetrachloroethylene Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Tetrachloroethylene Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Tetrachloroethylene Market Analysis

3.1 United States Tetrachloroethylene Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Tetrachloroethylene Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Tetrachloroethylene Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Tetrachloroethylene Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Tetrachloroethylene Market Analysis

5.1 China Tetrachloroethylene Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Tetrachloroethylene Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Tetrachloroethylene Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Tetrachloroethylene Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Tetrachloroethylene Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Tetrachloroethylene Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Tetrachloroethylene Market Analysis

8.1 India Tetrachloroethylene Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Tetrachloroethylene Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Tetrachloroethylene Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Tetrachloroethylene Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Tetrachloroethylene Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Tetrachloroethylene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Tetrachloroethylene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Tetrachloroethylene Sales by Region

11.2 Vision Tech

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Vision Tech Tetrachloroethylene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Vision Tech Tetrachloroethylene Sales by Region

…continued

