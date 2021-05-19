Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Tar, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Tar industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Baoshun Chemicals

Crowley Chemical Company

Jalan Carbons & Chemicals

Aminco Resources

By Type:

Birch Tar

Coal Tar

Pine Tar

Pitch Tar

Others

By Application:

Chemical

Medical

Road

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Tar Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Birch Tar

1.2.2 Coal Tar

1.2.3 Pine Tar

1.2.4 Pitch Tar

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Chemical

1.3.2 Medical

1.3.3 Road

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Tar Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Tar Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Tar Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Tar Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Tar Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Tar (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Tar Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Tar Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Tar (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Tar Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Tar Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Tar (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Tar Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Tar Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Tar Market Analysis

3.1 United States Tar Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Tar Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Tar Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Tar Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Tar Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Tar Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Tar Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Tar Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Tar Market Analysis

5.1 China Tar Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Tar Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Tar Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Tar Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Tar Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Tar Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Tar Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Tar Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Tar Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Tar Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Tar Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Tar Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Tar Market Analysis

8.1 India Tar Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Tar Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Tar Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Tar Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Tar Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Tar Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Tar Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Tar Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Tar Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Tar Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Tar Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Tar Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Tar Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Baoshun Chemicals

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Baoshun Chemicals Tar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Baoshun Chemicals Tar Sales by Region

11.2 Crowley Chemical Company

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Crowley Chemical Company Tar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Crowley Chemical Company Tar Sales by Region

11.3 Jalan Carbons & Chemicals

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Jalan Carbons & Chemicals Tar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Jalan Carbons & Chemicals Tar Sales by Region

11.4 Aminco Resources

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Aminco Resources Tar Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Aminco Resources Tar Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

…continued

