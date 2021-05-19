Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Synthetic Fiber, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Synthetic Fiber industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
China Petroleum Corporation
Toray Industries Inc.
E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
Eastman
Guilford Mills
Indorama Corporation
Teijin
Jushi Group
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Owens Corning
Reliance Industries Limited
BP Amono
DuPont
Lenzing AG
Toho Tenax
By Type:
Acrylics
Polyester
Nylon
Polyolefin
By Application:
Clothing
Home Furnishing
Automotive
Filtration
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Synthetic Fiber Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Acrylics
1.2.2 Polyester
1.2.3 Nylon
1.2.4 Polyolefin
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Clothing
1.3.2 Home Furnishing
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Filtration
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Synthetic Fiber Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Synthetic Fiber Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Synthetic Fiber Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Synthetic Fiber Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Synthetic Fiber (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Synthetic Fiber Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Synthetic Fiber (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Synthetic Fiber Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Synthetic Fiber (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Fiber Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Fiber Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Synthetic Fiber Market Analysis
3.1 United States Synthetic Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Synthetic Fiber Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Synthetic Fiber Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Synthetic Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Synthetic Fiber Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Synthetic Fiber Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Synthetic Fiber Market Analysis
5.1 China Synthetic Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Synthetic Fiber Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Synthetic Fiber Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Synthetic Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Synthetic Fiber Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Synthetic Fiber Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Synthetic Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Synthetic Fiber Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Synthetic Fiber Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Synthetic Fiber Market Analysis
8.1 India Synthetic Fiber Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Synthetic Fiber Consumption Volume by Type
….continued
