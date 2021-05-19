Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Styrene, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Styrene industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Shell Chemicals
Bayer MaterialScience
Chevron Phillips Chemical
Nova Chemicals
LG Chem
CNPC
Mitsubishi Chemical
Americas Styrenics
Dow Chemical
Total Petrochemicals
BASF
Lyondell Basell Chemical
Styrolution
By Type:
Polystyrene
Expanded polystyrene
ABS (Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene)
SAN (Styrene Acrylonitrile)
SBL (Styrene Butadiene Latex)
SBR (Styrene-butadiene rubber)
Unsaturated polyester (UP)
Resins
By Application:
Packaging
Construction
Consumer Goods
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Styrene Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Polystyrene
1.2.2 Expanded polystyrene
1.2.3 ABS (Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene)
1.2.4 SAN (Styrene Acrylonitrile)
1.2.5 SBL (Styrene Butadiene Latex)
1.2.6 SBR (Styrene-butadiene rubber)
1.2.7 Unsaturated polyester (UP)
1.2.8 Resins
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Packaging
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Consumer Goods
1.3.4 Automotive
1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Styrene Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Styrene Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Styrene Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Styrene Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Styrene Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Styrene (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Styrene Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Styrene Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Styrene (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Styrene Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Styrene Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Styrene (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Styrene Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Styrene Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Styrene Market Analysis
3.1 United States Styrene Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Styrene Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Styrene Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Styrene Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Styrene Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Styrene Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Styrene Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Styrene Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Styrene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Styrene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Styrene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Styrene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Styrene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Styrene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Styrene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Styrene Market Analysis
5.1 China Styrene Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Styrene Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Styrene Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Styrene Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Styrene Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Styrene Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Styrene Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Styrene Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Styrene Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Styrene Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Styrene Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Styrene Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Styrene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Styrene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Styrene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Styrene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Styrene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Styrene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Styrene Market Analysis
8.1 India Styrene Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Styrene Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Styrene Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Styrene Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Styrene Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Styrene Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Styrene Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Styrene Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Styrene Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Styrene Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Styrene Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Styrene Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Styrene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Styrene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Styrene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Styrene Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Shell Chemicals
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Shell Chemicals Styrene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Shell Chemicals Styrene Sales by Region
11.2 Bayer MaterialScience
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Bayer MaterialScience Styrene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Bayer MaterialScience Styrene Sales by Region
11.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Styrene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Styrene Sales by Region
11.4 Nova Chemicals
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Nova Chemicals Styrene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Nova Chemicals Styrene Sales by Region
11.5 LG Chem
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 LG Chem Styrene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 LG Chem Styrene Sales by Region
11.6 CNPC
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 CNPC Styrene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 CNPC Styrene Sales by Region
11.7 Mitsubishi Chemical
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Styrene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Styrene Sales by Region
11.8 Americas Styrenics
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Americas Styrenics Styrene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Americas Styrenics Styrene Sales by Region
11.9 Dow Chemical
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Dow Chemical Styrene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Dow Chemical Styrene Sales by Region
11.10 Total Petrochemicals
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Total Petrochemicals Styrene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Total Petrochemicals Styrene Sales by Region
11.11 BASF
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 BASF Styrene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 BASF Styrene Sales by Region
11.12 Lyondell Basell Chemical
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Lyondell Basell Chemical Styrene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Lyondell Basell Chemical Styrene Sales by Region
11.13 Styrolution
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Styrolution Styrene Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Styrolution Styrene Sales by Region
…continued
