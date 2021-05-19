Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Kraton Corporation
China National Petroleum
LCY Chemical Corp.
Dexco Polymers
Dynasol Elastomers
Versalis
Sinopec Baling Company
ShenZhen Yanshan
Polimeri Europa
By Type:
Thermoplastic Elastomers
Polybutadiene Rubber
Styrene Butadiene Rubber
Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber
Others
By Application:
Automobile Parts Industry
Medical Devices Industry
Electric Devices Industry,
Adhesives Industry
Waterproofing Materials Industry
Office Automation Industry
Liquid Sealing Industry
Roofing Industry
Polymer Alteration
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Thermoplastic Elastomers
1.2.2 Polybutadiene Rubber
1.2.3 Styrene Butadiene Rubber
1.2.4 Styrene Butadiene Styrene Rubber
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Automobile Parts Industry
1.3.2 Medical Devices Industry
1.3.3 Electric Devices Industry,
1.3.4 Adhesives Industry
1.3.5 Waterproofing Materials Industry
1.3.6 Office Automation Industry
1.3.7 Liquid Sealing Industry
1.3.8 Roofing Industry
1.3.9 Polymer Alteration
1.3.10 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Market Analysis
3.1 United States Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Market Analysis
5.1 China Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Market Analysis
8.1 India Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Kraton Corporation
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Kraton Corporation Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Kraton Corporation Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Sales by Region
11.2 China National Petroleum
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 China National Petroleum Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 China National Petroleum Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Sales by Region
11.3 LCY Chemical Corp.
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 LCY Chemical Corp. Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 LCY Chemical Corp. Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Sales by Region
11.4 Dexco Polymers
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Dexco Polymers Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Dexco Polymers Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Sales by Region
11.5 Dynasol Elastomers
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Dynasol Elastomers Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Dynasol Elastomers Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Sales by Region
11.6 Versalis
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Versalis Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Versalis Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Sales by Region
11.7 Sinopec Baling Company
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Sinopec Baling Company Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Sinopec Baling Company Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Sales by Region
11.8 ShenZhen Yanshan
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 ShenZhen Yanshan Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 ShenZhen Yanshan Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Sales by Region
11.9 Polimeri Europa
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 Polimeri Europa Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 Polimeri Europa Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12.1.2 Indirect Marketing
12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
12.2 Market Positioning
12.2.1 Pricing Strategy
12.2.2 Brand Strategy
12.2.3 Target Client
12.3 Distributors/Traders List
13 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Market Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.1 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.2 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Value and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2027)
13.1.3 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Price and Trend Forecast (2020-2027)
13.2 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume, Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.1 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.2.2 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Value and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2020-2027)
13.3 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.1 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.2 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.3.3 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Price Forecast by Type (2020-2027)
13.4 Global Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene Block Copolymer (Sbs) Consumption Volume Forecast by Application (2020-2027)
….….Continued
