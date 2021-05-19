Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Steel Section, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Steel Section industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Elite Structural Steel

United Steel

Orrcon Steel

OneSteel Metalcentre

Masteel

Tata Steel

ArcelorMittal

AGE GROUP

NJR Steel

Ferrite Structural Steels

Barrett Steel

By Type:

I-beam

T section

Angle section

By Application:

Engineering Construction

Residential Construction

Non-Residential Construction

Mining Infrastructure

Transport and Storage

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Steel Section Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 I-beam

1.2.2 T section

1.2.3 Angle section

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Engineering Construction

1.3.2 Residential Construction

1.3.3 Non-Residential Construction

1.3.4 Mining Infrastructure

1.3.5 Transport and Storage

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Steel Section Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Steel Section Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Steel Section Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Steel Section Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Steel Section Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Steel Section (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Steel Section Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Steel Section Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Steel Section (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Steel Section Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Steel Section Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Steel Section (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Steel Section Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Steel Section Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Steel Section Market Analysis

3.1 United States Steel Section Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Steel Section Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Steel Section Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Steel Section Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Steel Section Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Steel Section Consumption Volume by Type

….continued

