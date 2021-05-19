Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Steel Section, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Steel Section industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Elite Structural Steel
United Steel
Orrcon Steel
OneSteel Metalcentre
Masteel
Tata Steel
ArcelorMittal
AGE GROUP
NJR Steel
Ferrite Structural Steels
Barrett Steel
By Type:
I-beam
T section
Angle section
By Application:
Engineering Construction
Residential Construction
Non-Residential Construction
Mining Infrastructure
Transport and Storage
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Steel Section Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 I-beam
1.2.2 T section
1.2.3 Angle section
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Engineering Construction
1.3.2 Residential Construction
1.3.3 Non-Residential Construction
1.3.4 Mining Infrastructure
1.3.5 Transport and Storage
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Steel Section Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Steel Section Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Steel Section Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Steel Section Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Steel Section Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Steel Section (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Steel Section Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Steel Section Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Steel Section (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Steel Section Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Steel Section Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Steel Section (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Steel Section Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Steel Section Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Steel Section Market Analysis
3.1 United States Steel Section Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Steel Section Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Steel Section Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Steel Section Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Steel Section Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Steel Section Consumption Volume by Type
….continued
