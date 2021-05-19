Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Sputtering Targets, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Sputtering Targets industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
PVD Products
Testbourne Ltd
Heraeus
Kurt J. Lesker Company
Vacuum Engineering and Materials Co
Plasmaterials, Inc
Materion
Quorum
By Type:
Magnetic Recording Target
Optical Recording Target
Display Targets
Other
By Application:
Flat Panel Displays
Optical Discs
Automotive & Architectural Glass, WEB Coating
Decorative
Hard Coatings
Solar Cells
Optical Communications
Magnetic Data Storage Devices
Semiconductors
Electron Microscopy
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Sputtering Targets Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Magnetic Recording Target
1.2.2 Optical Recording Target
1.2.3 Display Targets
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Flat Panel Displays
1.3.2 Optical Discs
1.3.3 Automotive & Architectural Glass, WEB Coating
1.3.4 Decorative
1.3.5 Hard Coatings
1.3.6 Solar Cells
1.3.7 Optical Communications
1.3.8 Magnetic Data Storage Devices
1.3.9 Semiconductors
1.3.10 Electron Microscopy
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Sputtering Targets Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Sputtering Targets Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Sputtering Targets Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Sputtering Targets Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Sputtering Targets Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Sputtering Targets (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Sputtering Targets Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Sputtering Targets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Sputtering Targets (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Sputtering Targets Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Sputtering Targets Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Sputtering Targets (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Sputtering Targets Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Sputtering Targets Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Sputtering Targets Market Analysis
3.1 United States Sputtering Targets Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Sputtering Targets Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Sputtering Targets Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Sputtering Targets Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Sputtering Targets Consumption and Value Analysis
….continued
