Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Sputtering Targets, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Sputtering Targets industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

PVD Products

Testbourne Ltd

Heraeus

Kurt J. Lesker Company

Vacuum Engineering and Materials Co

Plasmaterials, Inc

Materion

Quorum

By Type:

Magnetic Recording Target

Optical Recording Target

Display Targets

Other

By Application:

Flat Panel Displays

Optical Discs

Automotive & Architectural Glass, WEB Coating

Decorative

Hard Coatings

Solar Cells

Optical Communications

Magnetic Data Storage Devices

Semiconductors

Electron Microscopy

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sputtering Targets Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Magnetic Recording Target

1.2.2 Optical Recording Target

1.2.3 Display Targets

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Flat Panel Displays

1.3.2 Optical Discs

1.3.3 Automotive & Architectural Glass, WEB Coating

1.3.4 Decorative

1.3.5 Hard Coatings

1.3.6 Solar Cells

1.3.7 Optical Communications

1.3.8 Magnetic Data Storage Devices

1.3.9 Semiconductors

1.3.10 Electron Microscopy

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Sputtering Targets Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Sputtering Targets Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Sputtering Targets Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Sputtering Targets Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Sputtering Targets Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Sputtering Targets (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Sputtering Targets Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Sputtering Targets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Sputtering Targets (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Sputtering Targets Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Sputtering Targets Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Sputtering Targets (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Sputtering Targets Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Sputtering Targets Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Sputtering Targets Market Analysis

3.1 United States Sputtering Targets Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Sputtering Targets Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Sputtering Targets Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Sputtering Targets Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Sputtering Targets Consumption and Value Analysis

….continued

