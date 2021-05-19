Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Solder Paste, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Solder Paste industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Tongfang Tech

Yashida

Alpha

YCTC

Kester

Henkel

Shenzhen Bright

Senju

KAWADA

Harima

Almit GmbH

Shengmao

Nihon Superior

Qualitek

Indium

Stannol GmbH & Co. KG

INVENTEC(AVANTEC)

Tamura

KOKI

Yong An

AIM

By Type:

Rosin Based Pastes

Water Soluble Pastes

No-clean Pastes

By Application:

Semiconductor Packaging

SMT Assembly

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Solder Paste Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Rosin Based Pastes

1.2.2 Water Soluble Pastes

1.2.3 No-clean Pastes

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Semiconductor Packaging

1.3.2 SMT Assembly

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Solder Paste Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Solder Paste Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Solder Paste Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Solder Paste Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Solder Paste Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Solder Paste (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Solder Paste Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Solder Paste Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Solder Paste (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Solder Paste Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Solder Paste Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Solder Paste (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Solder Paste Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Solder Paste Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Solder Paste Market Analysis

3.1 United States Solder Paste Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Solder Paste Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Solder Paste Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Solder Paste Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Solder Paste Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Solder Paste Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Solder Paste Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Solder Paste Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Solder Paste Market Analysis

5.1 China Solder Paste Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Solder Paste Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Solder Paste Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Solder Paste Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Solder Paste Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Solder Paste Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Solder Paste Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Solder Paste Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Solder Paste Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Solder Paste Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Solder Paste Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Solder Paste Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Solder Paste Market Analysis

8.1 India Solder Paste Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Solder Paste Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Solder Paste Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Solder Paste Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Solder Paste Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Solder Paste Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Solder Paste Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Solder Paste Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Solder Paste Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Solder Paste Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Solder Paste Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Solder Paste Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Tongfang Tech

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Tongfang Tech Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Tongfang Tech Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.2 Yashida

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Yashida Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Yashida Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.3 Alpha

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Alpha Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Alpha Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.4 YCTC

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 YCTC Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 YCTC Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.5 Kester

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Kester Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Kester Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.6 Henkel

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Henkel Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Henkel Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.7 Shenzhen Bright

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 Shenzhen Bright Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 Shenzhen Bright Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.8 Senju

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 Senju Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 Senju Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.9 KAWADA

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 KAWADA Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 KAWADA Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.10 Harima

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 Harima Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 Harima Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.11 Almit GmbH

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Almit GmbH Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Almit GmbH Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.12 Shengmao

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 Shengmao Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 Shengmao Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.13 Nihon Superior

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 Nihon Superior Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 Nihon Superior Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.14 Qualitek

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Analysis

11.14.3 Qualitek Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.14.4 Qualitek Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.15 Indium

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2 Products Analysis

11.15.3 Indium Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.15.4 Indium Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.16 Stannol GmbH & Co. KG

11.16.1 Business Overview

11.16.2 Products Analysis

11.16.3 Stannol GmbH & Co. KG Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.16.4 Stannol GmbH & Co. KG Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.17 INVENTEC(AVANTEC)

11.17.1 Business Overview

11.17.2 Products Analysis

11.17.3 INVENTEC(AVANTEC) Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.17.4 INVENTEC(AVANTEC) Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.18 Tamura

11.18.1 Business Overview

11.18.2 Products Analysis

11.18.3 Tamura Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.18.4 Tamura Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.19 KOKI

11.19.1 Business Overview

11.19.2 Products Analysis

11.19.3 KOKI Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.19.4 KOKI Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.20 Yong An

11.20.1 Business Overview

11.20.2 Products Analysis

11.20.3 Yong An Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.20.4 Yong An Solder Paste Sales by Region

11.21 AIM

11.21.1 Business Overview

11.21.2 Products Analysis

11.21.3 AIM Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.21.4 AIM Solder Paste Sales by Region

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12

….continued

