Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Solder Paste, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Solder Paste industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Tongfang Tech
Yashida
Alpha
YCTC
Kester
Henkel
Shenzhen Bright
Senju
KAWADA
Harima
Almit GmbH
Shengmao
Nihon Superior
Qualitek
Indium
Stannol GmbH & Co. KG
INVENTEC(AVANTEC)
Tamura
KOKI
Yong An
AIM
By Type:
Rosin Based Pastes
Water Soluble Pastes
No-clean Pastes
By Application:
Semiconductor Packaging
SMT Assembly
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Solder Paste Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Rosin Based Pastes
1.2.2 Water Soluble Pastes
1.2.3 No-clean Pastes
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Semiconductor Packaging
1.3.2 SMT Assembly
1.3.3 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Solder Paste Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Solder Paste Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Solder Paste Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Solder Paste Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Solder Paste Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Solder Paste (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Solder Paste Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Solder Paste Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Solder Paste (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Solder Paste Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Solder Paste Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Solder Paste (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Solder Paste Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Solder Paste Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Solder Paste Market Analysis
3.1 United States Solder Paste Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Solder Paste Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Solder Paste Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Solder Paste Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Solder Paste Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Solder Paste Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Solder Paste Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Solder Paste Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Solder Paste Market Analysis
5.1 China Solder Paste Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Solder Paste Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Solder Paste Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Solder Paste Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Solder Paste Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Solder Paste Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Solder Paste Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Solder Paste Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Solder Paste Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Solder Paste Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Solder Paste Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Solder Paste Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Solder Paste Market Analysis
8.1 India Solder Paste Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Solder Paste Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Solder Paste Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Solder Paste Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Solder Paste Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Solder Paste Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Solder Paste Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Solder Paste Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Solder Paste Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Solder Paste Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Solder Paste Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Solder Paste Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Solder Paste Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Tongfang Tech
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Tongfang Tech Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Tongfang Tech Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.2 Yashida
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Yashida Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Yashida Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.3 Alpha
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Alpha Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Alpha Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.4 YCTC
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 YCTC Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 YCTC Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.5 Kester
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Kester Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Kester Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.6 Henkel
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Henkel Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Henkel Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.7 Shenzhen Bright
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 Shenzhen Bright Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 Shenzhen Bright Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.8 Senju
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 Senju Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 Senju Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.9 KAWADA
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 KAWADA Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 KAWADA Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.10 Harima
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 Harima Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 Harima Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.11 Almit GmbH
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Almit GmbH Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Almit GmbH Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.12 Shengmao
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 Shengmao Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 Shengmao Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.13 Nihon Superior
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Nihon Superior Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Nihon Superior Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.14 Qualitek
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 Qualitek Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 Qualitek Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.15 Indium
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 Indium Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 Indium Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.16 Stannol GmbH & Co. KG
11.16.1 Business Overview
11.16.2 Products Analysis
11.16.3 Stannol GmbH & Co. KG Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.16.4 Stannol GmbH & Co. KG Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.17 INVENTEC(AVANTEC)
11.17.1 Business Overview
11.17.2 Products Analysis
11.17.3 INVENTEC(AVANTEC) Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.17.4 INVENTEC(AVANTEC) Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.18 Tamura
11.18.1 Business Overview
11.18.2 Products Analysis
11.18.3 Tamura Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.18.4 Tamura Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.19 KOKI
11.19.1 Business Overview
11.19.2 Products Analysis
11.19.3 KOKI Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.19.4 KOKI Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.20 Yong An
11.20.1 Business Overview
11.20.2 Products Analysis
11.20.3 Yong An Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.20.4 Yong An Solder Paste Sales by Region
11.21 AIM
11.21.1 Business Overview
11.21.2 Products Analysis
11.21.3 AIM Solder Paste Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.21.4 AIM Solder Paste Sales by Region
12 Marketing Strategy Analysis
12.1 Marketing Channel
12.1.1 Direct Marketing
12
….continued
