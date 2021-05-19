Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
Tokuyama Corp
Covestro
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Hanwha Chemical
Dow Chemical
Ineos Chlor
SABIC
GACL
OxyChem
AkzoNobel
Solvay
LG Chemical
Kemira
Olin Corporation
Asahi Glass
Axiall
Tosoh
Aditya Birla Chemicals
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Basf
By Type:
Liquid Caustic Soda
Solid Caustic Soda
Sodium Caustic Soda
Sodium Caustic Soda
By Application:
Pulp and Paper
Textiles
Soap and Detergents
Bleach Manufacturing
Petroleum Products
Aluminum Production
Chemical Processing
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Liquid Caustic Soda
1.2.2 Solid Caustic Soda
1.2.3 Sodium Caustic Soda
1.2.4 Sodium Caustic Soda
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Pulp and Paper
1.3.2 Textiles
1.3.3 Soap and Detergents
1.3.4 Bleach Manufacturing
1.3.5 Petroleum Products
1.3.6 Aluminum Production
1.3.7 Chemical Processing
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Analysis
3.1 United States Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
5 China Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Analysis
5.1 China Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Value Analysis
5.2 China Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume by Type
5.3 China Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Structure by Application
6 Japan Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Analysis
6.1 Japan Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Value Analysis
6.2 Japan Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume by Type
6.3 Japan Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Structure by Application
7 Southeast Asia Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Analysis
7.1 Southeast Asia Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Value Analysis
7.2 Southeast Asia Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume by Type
7.3 Southeast Asia Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Structure by Application
7.4 Southeast Asia Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption by Top Countries
7.4.1 Indonesia Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.2 Thailand Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.3 Philippines Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.4 Malaysia Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.5 Singapore Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
7.4.6 Vietnam Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
8 India Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Analysis
8.1 India Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Value Analysis
8.2 India Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume by Type
8.3 India Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Structure by Application
9 Brazil Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Analysis
9.1 Brazil Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Value Analysis
9.2 Brazil Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume by Type
9.3 Brazil Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Structure by Application
10 GCC Countries Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Analysis
10.1 GCC Countries Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Value Analysis
10.2 GCC Countries Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume by Type
10.3 GCC Countries Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Structure by Application
10.4 GCC Countries Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume by Major Countries
10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.3 Qatar Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
10.4.4 Bahrain Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
11 Manufacturers Profiles
11.1 Tokuyama Corp
11.1.1 Business Overview
11.1.2 Products Analysis
11.1.3 Tokuyama Corp Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.1.4 Tokuyama Corp Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region
11.2 Covestro
11.2.1 Business Overview
11.2.2 Products Analysis
11.2.3 Covestro Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.2.4 Covestro Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region
11.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical
11.3.1 Business Overview
11.3.2 Products Analysis
11.3.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.3.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region
11.4 Hanwha Chemical
11.4.1 Business Overview
11.4.2 Products Analysis
11.4.3 Hanwha Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.4.4 Hanwha Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region
11.5 Dow Chemical
11.5.1 Business Overview
11.5.2 Products Analysis
11.5.3 Dow Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.5.4 Dow Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region
11.6 Ineos Chlor
11.6.1 Business Overview
11.6.2 Products Analysis
11.6.3 Ineos Chlor Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.6.4 Ineos Chlor Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region
11.7 SABIC
11.7.1 Business Overview
11.7.2 Products Analysis
11.7.3 SABIC Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.7.4 SABIC Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region
11.8 GACL
11.8.1 Business Overview
11.8.2 Products Analysis
11.8.3 GACL Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.8.4 GACL Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region
11.9 OxyChem
11.9.1 Business Overview
11.9.2 Products Analysis
11.9.3 OxyChem Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.9.4 OxyChem Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region
11.10 AkzoNobel
11.10.1 Business Overview
11.10.2 Products Analysis
11.10.3 AkzoNobel Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.10.4 AkzoNobel Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region
11.11 Solvay
11.11.1 Business Overview
11.11.2 Products Analysis
11.11.3 Solvay Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.11.4 Solvay Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region
11.12 LG Chemical
11.12.1 Business Overview
11.12.2 Products Analysis
11.12.3 LG Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.12.4 LG Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region
11.13 Kemira
11.13.1 Business Overview
11.13.2 Products Analysis
11.13.3 Kemira Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.13.4 Kemira Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region
11.14 Olin Corporation
11.14.1 Business Overview
11.14.2 Products Analysis
11.14.3 Olin Corporation Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.14.4 Olin Corporation Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region
11.15 Asahi Glass
11.15.1 Business Overview
11.15.2 Products Analysis
11.15.3 Asahi Glass Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin
11.15.4 Asahi Glass Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region
11.16 Axiall
11.16.1 Business Overview
11.16.2 Products Analysis
11.16.3 Axiall Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue
…continued
