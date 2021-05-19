Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh), downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

Tokuyama Corp

Covestro

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Hanwha Chemical

Dow Chemical

Ineos Chlor

SABIC

GACL

OxyChem

AkzoNobel

Solvay

LG Chemical

Kemira

Olin Corporation

Asahi Glass

Axiall

Tosoh

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Basf

By Type:

Liquid Caustic Soda

Solid Caustic Soda

Sodium Caustic Soda

By Application:

Pulp and Paper

Textiles

Soap and Detergents

Bleach Manufacturing

Petroleum Products

Aluminum Production

Chemical Processing

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Liquid Caustic Soda

1.2.2 Solid Caustic Soda

1.2.3 Sodium Caustic Soda

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Pulp and Paper

1.3.2 Textiles

1.3.3 Soap and Detergents

1.3.4 Bleach Manufacturing

1.3.5 Petroleum Products

1.3.6 Aluminum Production

1.3.7 Chemical Processing

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Analysis

3.1 United States Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

5 China Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Analysis

5.1 China Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Value Analysis

5.2 China Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume by Type

5.3 China Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Structure by Application

6 Japan Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Analysis

6.1 Japan Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Value Analysis

6.2 Japan Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume by Type

6.3 Japan Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Structure by Application

7 Southeast Asia Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Analysis

7.1 Southeast Asia Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Value Analysis

7.2 Southeast Asia Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume by Type

7.3 Southeast Asia Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Structure by Application

7.4 Southeast Asia Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption by Top Countries

7.4.1 Indonesia Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.2 Thailand Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.3 Philippines Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.4 Malaysia Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.5 Singapore Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

7.4.6 Vietnam Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

8 India Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Analysis

8.1 India Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Value Analysis

8.2 India Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume by Type

8.3 India Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Structure by Application

9 Brazil Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Analysis

9.1 Brazil Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Value Analysis

9.2 Brazil Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume by Type

9.3 Brazil Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Structure by Application

10 GCC Countries Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Market Analysis

10.1 GCC Countries Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption and Value Analysis

10.2 GCC Countries Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume by Type

10.3 GCC Countries Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Structure by Application

10.4 GCC Countries Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume by Major Countries

10.4.1 Saudi Arabia Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.2 United Arab Emirates Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.3 Qatar Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

10.4.4 Bahrain Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

11 Manufacturers Profiles

11.1 Tokuyama Corp

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Analysis

11.1.3 Tokuyama Corp Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.1.4 Tokuyama Corp Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region

11.2 Covestro

11.2.1 Business Overview

11.2.2 Products Analysis

11.2.3 Covestro Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.2.4 Covestro Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region

11.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical

11.3.1 Business Overview

11.3.2 Products Analysis

11.3.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.3.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region

11.4 Hanwha Chemical

11.4.1 Business Overview

11.4.2 Products Analysis

11.4.3 Hanwha Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.4.4 Hanwha Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region

11.5 Dow Chemical

11.5.1 Business Overview

11.5.2 Products Analysis

11.5.3 Dow Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.5.4 Dow Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region

11.6 Ineos Chlor

11.6.1 Business Overview

11.6.2 Products Analysis

11.6.3 Ineos Chlor Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.6.4 Ineos Chlor Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region

11.7 SABIC

11.7.1 Business Overview

11.7.2 Products Analysis

11.7.3 SABIC Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.7.4 SABIC Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region

11.8 GACL

11.8.1 Business Overview

11.8.2 Products Analysis

11.8.3 GACL Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.8.4 GACL Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region

11.9 OxyChem

11.9.1 Business Overview

11.9.2 Products Analysis

11.9.3 OxyChem Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.9.4 OxyChem Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region

11.10 AkzoNobel

11.10.1 Business Overview

11.10.2 Products Analysis

11.10.3 AkzoNobel Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.10.4 AkzoNobel Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region

11.11 Solvay

11.11.1 Business Overview

11.11.2 Products Analysis

11.11.3 Solvay Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.11.4 Solvay Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region

11.12 LG Chemical

11.12.1 Business Overview

11.12.2 Products Analysis

11.12.3 LG Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.12.4 LG Chemical Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region

11.13 Kemira

11.13.1 Business Overview

11.13.2 Products Analysis

11.13.3 Kemira Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.13.4 Kemira Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region

11.14 Olin Corporation

11.14.1 Business Overview

11.14.2 Products Analysis

11.14.3 Olin Corporation Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.14.4 Olin Corporation Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region

11.15 Asahi Glass

11.15.1 Business Overview

11.15.2 Products Analysis

11.15.3 Asahi Glass Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin

11.15.4 Asahi Glass Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales by Region

11.16 Axiall

11.16.1 Business Overview

11.16.2 Products Analysis

11.16.3 Axiall Sodium Hydroxide (Caustic / Naoh) Sales, Price, Revenue

…continued

