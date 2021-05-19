Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Skin Care, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Skin Care industry.

The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.

Major players covered in this report:

L’Oreal

Unilever

Chanel

Estee Lauder

LVMH

Amore Pacific Group

Kanabo

P&G

Shiseido

Aname Vio

LG Group

By Type:

Creams and Lotions

Talcum Powder

Facewash

Face Scrubs and Packs

By Application:

Beauty Parlours/Salons

Multi Branded Retail Stores

Online Channels

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Exclusive Retail Stores

Others

Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.

Major regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Country-level segmentation in the report:

United States

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Russia

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Bahrain

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Skin Care Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Creams and Lotions

1.2.2 Talcum Powder

1.2.3 Facewash

1.2.4 Face Scrubs and Packs

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Beauty Parlours/Salons

1.3.2 Multi Branded Retail Stores

1.3.3 Online Channels

1.3.4 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

1.3.5 Exclusive Retail Stores

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)

1.5 Market Dynamics and Development

1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis

1.5.3 Drivers

1.5.4 Limitations

1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends

1.6 Global Skin Care Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027

1.6.1 Global Skin Care Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.6.2 Global Skin Care Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value

1.6.3 Global Skin Care Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027

2 Global Skin Care Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Skin Care (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Skin Care Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.1.2 Global Skin Care Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Skin Care (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Skin Care Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Skin Care Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Skin Care (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Skin Care Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Skin Care Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3 United States Skin Care Market Analysis

3.1 United States Skin Care Consumption and Value Analysis

3.2 United States Skin Care Consumption Volume by Type

3.3 United States Skin Care Consumption Structure by Application

4 Europe Skin Care Market Analysis

4.1 Europe Skin Care Consumption and Value Analysis

4.2 Europe Skin Care Consumption Volume by Type

4.3 Europe Skin Care Consumption Structure by Application

4.4 Europe Skin Care Consumption by Top Countries

4.4.1 Germany Skin Care Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.2 UK Skin Care Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.3 France Skin Care Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.4 Italy Skin Care Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.5 Spain Skin Care Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.6 Poland Skin Care Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

4.4.7 Russia Skin Care Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020

….continued

