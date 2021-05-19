Aimed to provide most segmented consumption and sales data of different types of Skin Care, downstream consumption fields and competitive landscape in different regions and countries around the world, this report analyzes the latest market data from the primary and secondary authoritative source.
The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.
The report can help to understand the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. In the strategy analysis, it gives insights from marketing channel and market positioning to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for new entrants or exists competitors in the Skin Care industry.
The report focuses on the top players in terms of profiles, product analysis, sales, price, revenue, and gross margin.
Major players covered in this report:
L’Oreal
Unilever
Chanel
Estee Lauder
LVMH
Amore Pacific Group
Kanabo
P&G
Shiseido
Aname Vio
LG Group
By Type:
Creams and Lotions
Talcum Powder
Facewash
Face Scrubs and Packs
By Application:
Beauty Parlours/Salons
Multi Branded Retail Stores
Online Channels
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Exclusive Retail Stores
Others
Geographically, the regional consumption and value analysis by types, applications, and countries are included in the report. Furthermore, it also introduces the major competitive players in these regions.
Major regions covered in the report:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Country-level segmentation in the report:
United States
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
Poland
Russia
China
Japan
India
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Qatar
Bahrain
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Skin Care Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Creams and Lotions
1.2.2 Talcum Powder
1.2.3 Facewash
1.2.4 Face Scrubs and Packs
1.3 Market Analysis by Application
1.3.1 Beauty Parlours/Salons
1.3.2 Multi Branded Retail Stores
1.3.3 Online Channels
1.3.4 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
1.3.5 Exclusive Retail Stores
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Region
1.4.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.2 Europe Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.3 China Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.4 Japan Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.6 India Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.7 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.4.8 GCC Countries Market States and Outlook (2015-2027)
1.5 Market Dynamics and Development
1.5.1 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment
1.5.2 Market SWOT Analysis
1.5.3 Drivers
1.5.4 Limitations
1.5.5 Opportunities and Development Trends
1.6 Global Skin Care Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027
1.6.1 Global Skin Care Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Consumption Volume
1.6.2 Global Skin Care Market Size Analysis from 2015 to 2027 by Value
1.6.3 Global Skin Care Price Trends Analysis from 2015 to 2027
2 Global Skin Care Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Global Skin Care (Volume and Value) by Type
2.1.1 Global Skin Care Consumption and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.1.2 Global Skin Care Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Skin Care (Volume and Value) by Application
2.2.1 Global Skin Care Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Skin Care Revenue and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Skin Care (Volume and Value) by Region
2.3.1 Global Skin Care Consumption and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Skin Care Revenue and Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3 United States Skin Care Market Analysis
3.1 United States Skin Care Consumption and Value Analysis
3.2 United States Skin Care Consumption Volume by Type
3.3 United States Skin Care Consumption Structure by Application
4 Europe Skin Care Market Analysis
4.1 Europe Skin Care Consumption and Value Analysis
4.2 Europe Skin Care Consumption Volume by Type
4.3 Europe Skin Care Consumption Structure by Application
4.4 Europe Skin Care Consumption by Top Countries
4.4.1 Germany Skin Care Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.2 UK Skin Care Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.3 France Skin Care Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.4 Italy Skin Care Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.5 Spain Skin Care Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.6 Poland Skin Care Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
4.4.7 Russia Skin Care Consumption Volume from 2015 to 2020
….continued
